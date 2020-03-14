tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 7, which will now be the final stage (delayed tape)

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m.: WSET, "Best of X Games Norway"

GOLF

2 p.m.: WSLS, rerun of third round of 2019 Players Championship

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, "America's Day at the Races"

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, rerun of 2016 Big Ten tournament game between Michigan State and Purdue

2 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner" (rerun)

3:30 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama" (rerun)

4 p.m.: WDBJ, rerun of 2016 Big Ten tournament game between Wisconsin and Michigan State

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Brasilia, Brazil

5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, main card, including Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira, at Brasilia, Brazil

RUGBY

Noon: WSLS, rerun of Six Nations Championships match on March 7 between Wales and England

TRACK AND FIELD

6 a.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC indoor championships

WRESTLING

8 a.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC championships

