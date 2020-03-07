tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, LS Tractor 200, Qualifying, at Phoenix

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, FanShield 500, Qualifying, at Phoenix

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, LS Tractor 200, at Phoenix (prerace show at 3:30 p.m.)

BIATHLON

8:30 am.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's relay, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's relay, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

BOXING

8 p.m.: WFXR, Heavyweights, Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius; heavyweights, Joey Dawejko vs. Frank Sanchez; Heavyweights, Efe Ajagba vs. Razvan Cojanu, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. State at Virginia

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha," documentary on UVa's 2015 NCAA championship team (rerun)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Night of Legends" (rerun)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colorado College at Denver

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's 40km mass start, at Oslo, Norway (same-day tape)

FISHING

8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Classic

FREESTYLE SKIING

1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, dual moguls, at Krasnoyarsk, Russia (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, continuation of coverage of Third Round

12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, at Bay Hill, Fla.

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, at Bay Hill, Fla.

5:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Hoag Classic, Second Round, at Newport Beach, Calif.

5 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, Final Round

GYMNASTICS

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, American Cup, Women's All-Around, at Milwaukee

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, American Cup, Men's Events, at Milwaukee

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay Derby

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, "America's Day at the Races"

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. St. Louis

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. L.A. Dodgers (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Pittsburgh (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay (same-day tape)

3 a.m. (Sunday): MLB Network, Preseason, Texas vs. Milwaukee (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

Noon: WWCW (CW5), Southern Conference quarterfinal, VMI vs. East Tenn. State, at Asheville, N.C.

Noon: ESPN, Wisconsin at Indiana

Noon: ESPN2, Auburn at Tennessee

Noon: WFXR, Villanova at Georgetown (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)

Noon: MASN2, Marquette at St. John's

12:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Vanderbilt

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Kentucky at Florida (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Purdue

2 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas at Texas Tech

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Georgia at LSU

2:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Southern Conference quarterfinal, Mercer vs. Western Carolina, at Asheville, N.C.

2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Seton Hall at Creighton

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Utah

2:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Missouri

3:15 p.m.: WDBJ, UCLA at Southern Cal

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Missouri Valley Conference semifinal, Drake vs. Bradley, at St. Louis

4 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Virginia

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Miami

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Northwestern

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at Texas

4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Marshall at Texas San-Antonio

4:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Oregon State

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Boston College at Florida State

4:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Texas A&M

5:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Mountain West championship, at Las Vegas

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Missouri Valley Conference semifinal, at St. Louis

6 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Duke

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at TCU

6 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Southern Conference quarterfinal, at Asheville, N.C.

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Providence

6:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Arizona State

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Mississippi State

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," at Duke

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Temple at Cincinnati

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Ohio Valley Conference championship, at Evansville, Ind.

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), St. Bonaventure at St. Louis

8:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Southern Conference quarterfinal, UNC Greensboro vs. Chattanooga, at Asheville, N.C.

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Butler at Xavier

10 p.m.: ESPN, Washington at Arizona

10 p.m.: ESPN2, West Coast Conference quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Stanford at Oregon

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, West Coast Conference quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

MEN'S LACROSSE 

12 p.m.: ACC Network, Denver at Notre Dame

1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bridgewater at Lynchburg

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC 248, Early Prelims, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 248 Prelims, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 248, at Las Vegas

MOTORCYCLES

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Daytona, Fla.

NBA

8:30 p.m.: WSET, Philadelphia at Golden State (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NHL 

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Ottawa at San Jose

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Tampa Bay at Boston

10 p.m.: NHL Network, Columbus at Edmonton

NORDIC COMBINED

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's individual, at Oslo, Norway (same-day tape)

RUGBY

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, England vs. Wales, at London (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, at Vancouver (same-day tape)

SKIING

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Kvitfjell, Norway (same-day tape)

5:27 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Super-G, at Kvitfjell, Norway

SKI JUMPING

11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's team event, at Oslo, Norway (same-day tape)

SNOWBOARDING

12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, snowboard cross, at Sierra Nevada, Spain (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Liverpool

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Schalke

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Arsenal

10 a.m.: CNBC, Premier League, Brighton at Wolverhampton

12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Burnley

10 p.m.: ESPNEWS, United Soccer League championship, Las Vegas at San Diego

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atletico San Luis at Monterrey (same-day tape)

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Virginia

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Notre Dame at N.C. State

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Boston College at Georgia Tech

SPEEDSKATING

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, at Heerenveen, Netherlands (delayed tape)

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open, Semifinals

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal 

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal

1 a.m. (Sunday): CBS Sports Network, Davis Cup qualifying, U.S. vs Uzbekistan, at Honolulu (taped)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

11 a.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," at Greensboro, N.C.

11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlantic 10 semifinal, Dayton vs. St. Louis, at Dayton, Ohio

Noon: ESPNU, ACC semifinal, Louisville vs. Florida State, at Greensboro, N.C.

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Big East quarterfinal, Providence vs. DePaul, at Chicago

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), UNC Wilmington at Delaware

1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlantic 10 semifinal, at Dayton, Ohio

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Hampton at Richmond

2 p.m.: MASN2, Texas Tech at Oklahoma

2 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"

2:30 p.m.: ESPNU, ACC semifinal, at Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Gardner-Webb

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Big East quarterfinal, Butler vs. Seton Hall, at Chicago

5 p.m.: ESPNU, SEC semifinal, South Carolina vs. Arkansas, at Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten semifinal, Indiana vs. Maryland, at Indianapolis

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Big East quarterfinal, Villanova vs. Marquette, at Chicago

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, SEC semifinal, at Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten semifinal, at Indianapolis

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 semifinal, at Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Big East quarterfinal, Creighton vs. St. John's, at Chicago

11:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 semifinal, at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS 

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Alabama

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Hartford

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Duke

XFL

2 p.m.: WSET, Seattle at Houston

5 p.m.: WFXR, New York at Dallas

Tags

Load comments