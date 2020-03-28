tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2001 NASCAR Cup race from Atlanta

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-N.C. State game

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 N.C. State-Georgia Tech game

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Syracuse-Louisville game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Wake Forest game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Virginia game

DOGS

7:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, six-hour Westminster Dog Show marathon

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m.: WSET, "World of X Games: Real Ski 2020" (taped)

GOLF

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, round of 16

2 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, quarterfinals

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Kia Classic, third round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic, second round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m. to 8 pm.: NBC Sports Network, live races, including Florida Derby

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: ESPN, Roger Clemens' 20-strikeout game in 1986

2 p.m.: ESPN, Kerry Wood's 20-strikeout game in 1998

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2016 World Series, Game 7, Chicago-Cleveland

3:30 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Toronto-Baltimore game

4 p.m.: ESPN, Randy Johnson's 20-strikeout game in 2001

6 p.m.: ESPN, Max Scherzer's 20-strikeout game in 2016

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2014 L.A. Angels-Washington game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2004 NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma State-St. Joseph's

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2005 NCAA Tournament, Arizona-Illinois

Noon: CBS Sports Network, 2017 NCAA Tournament, North Carolina-Kentucky

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1992 NCAA Tournament, Duke-Kentucky

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1998 NCAA Tournament, Duke-Kentucky

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2014 NCAA Tournament, Michigan-Kentucky

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2015 NCAA Tournament, Notre Dame-Kentucky

MISCELLANEOUS

1 p.m.: WSLS, Laureus Sports Awards (taped)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Main Event, Zhang Weili-Joanna Jedrzejczyk (rerun)

9 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Unleashed, Ferguson-Cerrone (rerun)

10 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Main Event, Khabib-Poirier (rerun)

NBA

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Boston-Washington game

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 Golden State-Washington game

2 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: Celtics-Lakers," Part I

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Washington-Portland game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-L.A. Lakers game (debut)

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 playoffs, Pittsburgh-Washington

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Washington-Detroit game (debut)

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 playoffs, Washington-Pittsburgh

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, 2018 playoffs, Washington-Pittsburgh

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season: 1999-2000"

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season: 2000-01"

10 a.m. to noon: NBC Sports Network, highlights of four classic Premier League matches

noon to 2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Behind the Badge: Crystal Palace" episodes

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women's World Cup quarterfinal, France-USA

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN2, 22-hour marathon of Federer-Nadal matches

