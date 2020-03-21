tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BOXING

3 p.m.: WFXR, rerun of Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman bout

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia and Old Dominion

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Duke

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m.: WSET, "Best of X Games Norway"

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.: WSLS, U.S Championships, Feb. 2 exhibition

GOLF

3 p.m.: WSLS, third round of 2018 Valspar Championship

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, final round of 2016 LPGA Founders Cup

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6 a.m. to midnight: ESPN2, reruns of McDonald's All-American Games and Jam Fests, featuring J.J. Redick (at 10 p.m.), Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Vince Carter, Zion Williamson, James Harden, Candace Parker and others

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live racing from Hot Springs, Ark., and Tampa, Fla.

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live racing, including Louisiana Derby

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MASN, 2014 game between Washington and Florida

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2016 game between Washington and Detroit

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: WDBJ, 1982 NCAA championship, North Carolina vs. Georgetown

2 p.m.: WDBJ, 1983 NCAA championship, N.C. State vs. Houston

4 p.m.: WDBJ, 1992 NCAA regional final, Duke vs. Kentucky

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon to 11 p.m.: ESPN, reruns of UFC fights

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, new telecast of NBA2K simulation game between Milwaukee and Washington

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Houston-Washington game

NFL

2 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: Elway to Marino" (rerun)

3 pm.: WSET, "30 for 30: The Two Bills" (rerun)

SOCCER

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season" from 2010-11 through 2016-17

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Klopp's Promise," new documentary on Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

WINTER SPORTS

Noon: WSLS, Feb. 1 action at U.S. Ski and Snowboard Grand Prix

