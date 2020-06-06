tv listings image
AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Quest for the 1992 NASCAR championship"

Noon: Fox Sports 1, "The Day: Atlanta 1992"

Noon: ESPN2, "The Race: All-Star Series" virtual racing (live)

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Vet Tix Camping World 200, at Hampton, Ga. (live)

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E Race at Home Series (new)

4:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Xfinity Series, EchoPark 250, at Hampton, Ga. (live)

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Racing, Genesys 300, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas (live)

8 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar Racing, Genesys 300, at Fort Worth, Texas (live; prerace show at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN)

BOWLING

7 p.m.: WFXR, PBA Strike Derby, at Jupiter, Fla. (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2008 Eagle Bank Bowl, Wake Forest-Navy

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Champs Sports Bowl, BC-Michigan State

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Miami-FSU game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Pitt-WVU game

CORNHOLE

Noon: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, doubles championship, at South Bend, Ind. (live)

2 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, singles championship, at South Bend, Ind. (live)

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2007 U.S. Women's Open, final round

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2018 The Memorial, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2018 American Family Insurance Championship, final round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Olympics, women's third round

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: WSLS, "Finally the One: American Pharoah's Run to the Triple Crown"

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races, including Santa Anita Derby

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, LG at Kiwoom (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: MASN, 2012 Boston-Baltimore game

3 p.m.: WSET, "The Roy Halladay Story"

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1993 World Series, Game 6, Philadelphia-Toronto

8 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Washington-Colorado game

MISCELLANEOUS

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.: WSET, UFC preshow (live)

6 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 250 prelims, at Las Vegas (live)

10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 250, at Las Vegas (live)

NBA

5 p.m.: ESPN2 "The Last Dance," Episodes 1-3

8 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 4-6

NFL

4 p.m.: WSET, "Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age"

NHL

11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, four 2018 Washington-Tampa Bay playoff games

RODEO

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

RUGBY

2 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Newcastle at Canberra (live)

SOCCER

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen (live)

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Paderborn at Leipzig (live)

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, four classic Premier League matches

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund (live)

9:55 p.m.: ESPN2, Liga FPD de Costa Rica, Municipal Grecia at Deportivo Saprissa (live)

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Valencia Tennis Challenge (live)

1 p.m.: WSLS, 2006 French Open men's final

