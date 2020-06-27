AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at Brisbane (live)
4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, North Melbourne at Hawthorn (live)
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Pocono Organics 150, at Long Pond, Pa. (live)
3:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono Organics 325, at Long Pond, Pa. (live; prerace show at 3 p.m.)
4 p.m.: ESPN2, The Race: All-Star Series virtual racing (same-day tape)
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World of Outlaws, at Sarver, Pa. (live)
BOXING
11 p.m.: ESPN, Junior lightweights, Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela, at Mexico City (live)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 1995 Florida State-Virginia game
Noon: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2016 Pittsburgh-Clemson game
3 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2016 Louisville-Clemson game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2007 Boston College-Virginia Tech game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 1999 Florida State-Clemson game
DRONES
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup, Race 7 (new)
GOLF
11 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Olympics, men's final round
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Third Round, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)
2 p.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, 2017 Women's PGA Championship, final round
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Third Round, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Third Round, at Farmington, Utah (live)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Olympics, women's final round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
5 p.m.: WSLS, Fleur de Lis and Stephen Foster Stakes, at Louisville, Ky. (live)
5 p.m.: MASN, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, NC at Doosan (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, 1996 game win which Eddie Murray hits 500th homer
2 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: Doc & Darryl"
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2014 AL Wild Card Game, Oakland-Kansas City
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 1
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee" (live)
3:30 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: Believeland"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas (live)
8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker; Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall, at Las Vegas (live)
MOTORCYCLES
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Road America, at Elkhart, Wis. (live)
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)
RUGBY
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Super Rugby, Hamilton at Christchurch (live)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Aston Villa (live)
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Wolfsburg (live)
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund (live)
12:25 p.m.: ESPN, FA Cup quarterfinal, Manchester United at Norwich City (live)
12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, North Carolina vs. Portland, at Herriman, Utah (live)
1:25 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Torino at Cagliari (live)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits, Singles Semifinals and Doubles Final (live)
12:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (live)
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (live)
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Credit One Bank Invitational (live)
