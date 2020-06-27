tv listings image
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at Brisbane (live)

4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, North Melbourne at Hawthorn (live)

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Pocono Organics 150, at Long Pond, Pa. (live)

3:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono Organics 325, at Long Pond, Pa. (live; prerace show at 3 p.m.)

4 p.m.: ESPN2, The Race: All-Star Series virtual racing (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World of Outlaws, at Sarver, Pa. (live)

BOXING

11 p.m.: ESPN, Junior lightweights, Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela, at Mexico City (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 1995 Florida State-Virginia game

Noon: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2016 Pittsburgh-Clemson game

3 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2016 Louisville-Clemson game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2007 Boston College-Virginia Tech game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 1999 Florida State-Clemson game

DRONES

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup, Race 7 (new)

GOLF

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Olympics, men's final round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Third Round, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)

2 p.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, 2017 Women's PGA Championship, final round

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Third Round, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Third Round, at Farmington, Utah (live)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Olympics, women's final round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.: WSLS, Fleur de Lis and Stephen Foster Stakes, at Louisville, Ky. (live)

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, NC at Doosan (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, 1996 game win which Eddie Murray hits 500th homer

2 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: Doc & Darryl"

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2014 AL Wild Card Game, Oakland-Kansas City

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 1

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee" (live)

3:30 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: Believeland"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas (live)

8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker; Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall, at Las Vegas (live)

MOTORCYCLES

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Road America, at Elkhart, Wis. (live)

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

RUGBY

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Super Rugby, Hamilton at Christchurch (live)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Aston Villa (live)

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Wolfsburg (live)

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund (live)

12:25 p.m.: ESPN, FA Cup quarterfinal, Manchester United at Norwich City (live)

12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, North Carolina vs. Portland, at Herriman, Utah (live)

1:25 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Torino at Cagliari (live)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits, Singles Semifinals and Doubles Final (live)

12:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (live)

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (live)

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Credit One Bank Invitational (live)

