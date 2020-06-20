tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Adelaide at Golf Coast (live)

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Melbourne at Essendon (live)

4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, Port Adelaide at Fremantle (live)

AUTO RACING

Noon: ESPN2, The Race: All-Star Series virtual racing (live)

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, World of Outlaws

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, General Tire 200, at Talladega, Ala. (live)

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1987 Winston 500

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Unhinged 300, at Talladega, Ala. (live)

BOXING

11 p.m.: ESPN, featherweights, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez, at Mexico City (live)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2011 College World Series, UVa-South Carolina

CORNHOLE

1:30 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, doubles, at Erie, Penn. (live)

4 p.m.: ESPN2, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, singles, at Erie, Penn. (live)

DRONES

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup, Race 6 (new)

EXTREME SPORTS

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: WSET, "World of X Games," three shows

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Third Round, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Third Round, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.: WSLS, Royal Ascot, Closing Day (live)

11:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.: WSLS, Belmont Stakes, at Belmont Park (live)

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Doosan at LG (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: WFXR, 2014 World Series, Game 7, San Francisco-Kansas City

2 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Washington-San Diego game

3 p.m.: WFXR, 1986 NLCS, Game 6, N.Y. Mets-Houston

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Toronto game

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 ALDS, Game 5, Texas-Toronto

8 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Long Gone Summer"

10 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Doc & Darryl"

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, "Celebrating Vinsanity" (new)

Noon: ACC Network, 1997 Wake Forest-UNC game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 1997 UCLA-UNC game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 1998 Duke-UNC game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 1998 UNC-Georgia Tech game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 1998 ACC Tournament championship, UNC-Duke

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee" (live)

11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy; Matt Frevola vs. Frank Camacho; Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson; Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota; Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren; Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green, at Las Vegas (live)

8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov; Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts; Belal Muhammad vs. Lyman Good; Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau; Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos, at Las Vegas (live)

NBA

9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, four 2019 Wizards games

6 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance," Episodes 7-8

8 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 9-10

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Chicago-Washington game

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

RUGBY

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Super Rugby, Christchurch at Wellington (live)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Watford (live)

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Bayern Munich (live)

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Leipzig (live)

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Brighton (live)

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Wolverhampton at West Ham (live, pregame show at noon)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour (live)

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2 (live)

WEIGHTLIFTING

Noon: ESPN, Bench Press World Record Attempt by Julius Maddox, at South Bend, Ind. (live)

