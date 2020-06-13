tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, North Melbourne at Greater Western Sydney (live)

4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, Western at St. Kilda (live)

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.: ESPN2, 24 Hours of Le Mans virtual race (live)

3 p.m.: ESPN2, continuation of 24 Hours of Le Mans virtual race (live)

3:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Xfinity Series race, at Homestead, Fla. (live)

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1995 NASCAR Truck race at Phoenix (live)

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series race, at Homestead, Fla. (live)

3 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, continuation of 24 Hours of Le Mans virtual race (live)

BOWLING

6 p.m.: WFXR, PBA Summer Clash, at Jupiter, Fla. (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2015 UNC-Virginia Tech game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 FSU-Miami game

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2001 UNC-Auburn game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 1998 Virginia-Virginia Tech game

9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"

CORNHOLE

1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier (live)

FISHING

Noon: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Eufaula, Ala. (live)

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, at Fort Worth, Texas (live)

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Korn Ferry Tour special

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, at Fort Worth, Texas (live)

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2015 Meijer LPGA Classic

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports, live races

4 p.m.: WSLS, 2015 Breeders' Cup Classic

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, KT Wiz at Samsung (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.: MASN, 2013 Detroit-Baltimore game

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2009 Milwaukee-Washington game

8 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Oakland game

MISCELLANEOUS

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "60 Minutes Sports"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: ESPN, UFC reruns

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC prelims, at Las Vegas (live)

9 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC main card, at Las Vegas (live)

NBA

2 p.m.: WSET, "Pro Basketball Stories"

8 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 7-8

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 1, Washington-Vegas

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5, Washington-Vegas

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Capitals championship film

RODEO

9 p.m.: CBS Spots Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

SOCCER

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Fortuna Dusseldorf (live)

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Hertha Berlin (live)

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Bayern Munich (live)

