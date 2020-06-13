AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, North Melbourne at Greater Western Sydney (live)
4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, Western at St. Kilda (live)
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.: ESPN2, 24 Hours of Le Mans virtual race (live)
3 p.m.: ESPN2, continuation of 24 Hours of Le Mans virtual race (live)
3:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Xfinity Series race, at Homestead, Fla. (live)
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1995 NASCAR Truck race at Phoenix (live)
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series race, at Homestead, Fla. (live)
3 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, continuation of 24 Hours of Le Mans virtual race (live)
BOWLING
6 p.m.: WFXR, PBA Summer Clash, at Jupiter, Fla. (live)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2015 UNC-Virginia Tech game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 FSU-Miami game
5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2001 UNC-Auburn game
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 1998 Virginia-Virginia Tech game
9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"
CORNHOLE
1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier (live)
FISHING
Noon: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Eufaula, Ala. (live)
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, at Fort Worth, Texas (live)
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Korn Ferry Tour special
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, at Fort Worth, Texas (live)
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2015 Meijer LPGA Classic
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports, live races
4 p.m.: WSLS, 2015 Breeders' Cup Classic
5 p.m.: MASN, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, KT Wiz at Samsung (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.: MASN, 2013 Detroit-Baltimore game
1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2009 Milwaukee-Washington game
8 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Oakland game
MISCELLANEOUS
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "60 Minutes Sports"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: ESPN, UFC reruns
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC prelims, at Las Vegas (live)
9 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC main card, at Las Vegas (live)
NBA
2 p.m.: WSET, "Pro Basketball Stories"
8 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 7-8
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 1, Washington-Vegas
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5, Washington-Vegas
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Capitals championship film
RODEO
9 p.m.: CBS Spots Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)
SOCCER
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Fortuna Dusseldorf (live)
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Hertha Berlin (live)
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Bayern Munich (live)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.