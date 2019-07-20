tv listings image
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Columbus at Washington

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Geelong at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.: CNBC, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, practice, at Loudon, N.H.

11:15 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Lakes Region 200, qualifying, at Loudon, N.H.

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, final practice, at Loudon, N.H.

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Lakes Region 200, at Loudon, N.H. (prerace show at 3:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Iowa 300, at Newton, Iowa (prerace show at 6:30 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Northeast Grand Prix, at Lime Rock, Conn. (same-day tape)

BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, at Columbus, Ohio

2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, at Lexington, Ky.

4 p.m.: WDBJ, Big 3 games, at Kansas City, Mo.

6 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, at Lexington, Ky.

BOWLING

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour finals, at Las Vegas

BOXING

4:45 p.m.: FoxSports.com, PBC Fight Night undercard, at Las Vegas

7 p.m.: WFXR, IBF super middleweight championship, Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, WBA super welterweight championship, Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman, at Las Vegas

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France: Stage 14, Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet, France (prerace show at 7 a.m.)

3 p.m.: WSLS, Tour de France, Stage 14, 126 miles, Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet, France (same-day tape)

DIVING

7:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's 10m platform final, at Gwangju, South Korea

FENCING

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championship, finals, at Budapest, Hungary (same-day tape)

FISHING

2 p.m.: WDBJ, Major League Fishing World Championship, sudden death round (taped)

FRISBEE

10 p.m.: WSET Digital 13.2, American Ultimate Disc League playoffs, Los Angeles at San Diego

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, British Open, continuation of coverage of third round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, British Open third round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, U.S. Junior Amateur championship match, at Toledo, Ohio

3 p.m.: WDBJ, Baha Mar Showdown, at Nassau, Bahama (taped event with NFL and NBA players)

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, third round, at Nicholasville, Ky.

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Great Lakes Bay Invitational, final round, at Midland, Mich.

4 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, PGA Tour, British Open, final round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, U.S. Classic, at Louisville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.: WSLS, Haskell Invitational, at Monmouth, N.J.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MASN2, N.Y. Mets at San Francisco

7 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MASN2, Washington at Atlanta

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Miami at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at San Antonio

9 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards, at San Antonio

MOTORCYCLES

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Spring Creek National (delayed tape)

SOCCER 

7:30 a.m.: ESPN2, International Champions Cup, Manchester United vs. Inter Milan, at Singapore

4 p.m.: ESPN, International Champions Cup, Benfica vs. Chivas Guadalajara, at Santa Clara, Calif.

8 p.m.: ESPN2, International Champions Cup, Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, at Houston

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, National Women's Soccer League, Houston at Washington

SWIMMING

6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, free combination, at Gwangju, South Korea

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 1 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Swedish Open, Croatia Open and Bucharest Open semifinals

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Hall of Fame Open, semifinals, at Newport, R.I.

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Newport, R.I.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, San Diego at Orange County

WATER POLO

9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's crossover, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Sunday), 2:30 a.m., 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's crossover, at Gwangju, South Korea

WNBA 

3 p.m.: NBA TV, Los Angeles at New York

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Phoenix at Dallas

