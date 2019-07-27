ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, AFL playoffs, Baltimore at Albany
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Geelong at Sydney
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, practice, at Hockenheim, Germany
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, qualifying, at Hockenheim, Germany
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander RV 400, practice, at Long Pond, Pa.
11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander RV 400, final practice, at Long Pond, Pa.
Noon: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, qualifying, at Newton, Iowa
1 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Gander RV 150, at Long Pond, Pa. (prerace show at 12:30 p.m.)
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200, qualifying, at Morrow County, Ohio
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander RV 400, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa.
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, at Newton Iowa
BASEBALL
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Youth Baseball Championships, 11-and-under championship, at Yaphank, N.Y.
1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Youth Baseball Championships, 14-and-under championship, at Yaphank, N.Y.
BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, at Syracuse, N.Y.
2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, at Wichita, Kan.
4 p.m.: ESPN. The Basketball Tournament, Sideline Cancer vs. AfterShocks, at Wichita, Kan.
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Big3, 3's Company vs. Killer 3's; Ball Hogs vs. Triplets; Bivouac vs. Aliens, at Salt Lake City
BOXING
9 p.m.: Showtime, WBA Super Featherweight Championship, Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunez; lightweights, Yuriorkis Gamboa vs. Roman Martinez; lightweights, Ladarius Miller vs. Jezreel Corrales, at Baltimore
CYCLING
8 a.m.: WSLS, Tour de France: Stage 20, Albertville to Val Thorens, France
FISHING
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Major League Fishing, World Championship Round (taped)
FRISBEE
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), American Ultimate Disc League playoffs, Dallas at Raleigh
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, third round, at Evian-les-Bains, France
9 a.m.: CNBC, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, third round, at Evian-les-Bains, France
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, third round, at Lancashire, England
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, at Memphis
Noon: WSLS, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, third round, at Lancashire, England
2 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, at Memphis
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, USGA Girls' Junior Championship Match, at Stevens Point, Wis.
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, third round, at Reno, Nev.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): MASN, Governor's Cup Futurity, at Los Alamitos
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Major League Lacrosse All-Star Game, at Annapolis, Md.
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Whipsnakes, at Commerce City, Colo.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
4 p.m.: MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Washington
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Houston at St. Louis
9 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at L.A. Angels
9 p.m.: MLB Network, Texas at Oakland
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MeTV (WSLS Digital 10.3), Myrtle Beach at Salem
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 240 prelims, undercard bouts, at Edmonton
10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 240, Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar; Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer, at Edmonton
MOTORCYCLES
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Washougal National Moto 2, at Washougal, Wash. (same-day tape)
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
10 a.m.: ESPN2, Day 4, at Lima, Peru
1 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 4, at Lima, Peru
5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 4, at Lima, Peru
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Day 4, at Lima, Peru
SOCCER
12:20 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA U-19 final, Portugal vs. Spain
10 p.m.: ESPNEWS, National Women's Soccer League, North Carolina at Utah
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Portland
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Premier Girls Fastpitch 18U National Championship, at Anaheim, Calif.
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American Game, at Anaheim, Calif.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
2:30 p.m.: WSET, "Celebrating Game-Changers" special
SWIMMING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 7 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea
2 p.m.: WSLS, World Championships, at Gwangju, South Korea (taped)
9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 8 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 8 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open, Palermo Ladies Open and USTA Men's Pro Circuit semifinals
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, semifinal
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, Springfield at Washington
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, semifinal
5:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour. coverage of Swiss Open and German Championships finals
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Outdoor Championships, at Des Moines, Iowa
WNBA
3:30 p.m.: WSET, WNBA All-Star Game, at Las Vegas