AUTO RACING
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 7 (same-day tape)
BOBSLED
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women, at La Plagne, France
3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, two-man, at La Plagne, France
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN, light heavyweights, Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr., at Atlantic City, N.J.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.: ACC Network, ESPNU, SEC Network, College Football Playoff Media Day, at New Orleans
Noon: WSET, FCS championship game, North Dakota vs. James Madison, at Frisco, Texas (pregame show at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNEWS)
3 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: The College Player" (90-minute documentary)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan State
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's and women's sprint, at Dresden, Germany (same-day tape)
FREESTYLE SKIING
10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, slopestyle, at Font Romeu, France (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, continuation of coverage of third round, at Randburg, South Africa
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, third round, at Honolulu
11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hong Kong Open, final round
4 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, final round, at Randburg, South Africa
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: WWCW, Lord Botetourt at Franklin County (taped)
HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Val d'Or at Quebec
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: MASN, Marshua's River Stakes, at Gulfstream Park
LUGE
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Altenberg, Germany
1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's singles, at Altenberg, Germany
MUAY THAI
Midnight: CBS Sports Network, Lion Fight 61, at Las Vegas (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Illinois
Noon: ESPN, Alabama at Kentucky
Noon: ESPN2, Cincinnati at Central Florida
Noon: ESPNU, Tulane at Temple
Noon: WFXR, Ohio State at Indiana
Noon: ESPNEWS, Georgia at Auburn
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Villanova
Noon: MASN2, DePaul at St. John's
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, UMass at Dayton
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Baylor at Kansas
1 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Tennessee
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.C. State at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Radford
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at VCU
2 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Notre Dame
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at TCU
2 p.m.: ESPNU, SMU at East Carolina
2 p.m.: WFXR, Creighton at Xavier
2:15 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Penn State
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Joseph's at Davidson
3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Marshall at UAB
3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), VMI at East Tenn. State
4 p.m.: ESPN, Syracuse at Virginia
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Marquette at Seton Hall
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Houston at Tulsa
4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UVa-Wise at Wingate
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Louisiana at Georgia Southern
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Clemson at North Carolina
4:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Jacksonville at Liberty
6 p.m.: MASN, St. Louis at Richmond
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Boston College
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State
6 p.m.: ESPN, Texas Tech at West Virginia
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Stanford
6 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Duke
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Nevada at Utah State
8 p.m.: ESPN, Mississippi State at LSU
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at Iowa State
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Santa Clara at Saint Mary's
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington at California
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Missouri
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Southern Cal at UCLA
10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Hawaii at UC Irvine
10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Oregon
MOTORCYCLES
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at St. Louis
NFL
Noon: WDBJ, "NFL Films: Championship Chase"
4:35 p.m.: WSLS, NFC Divisional Playoff, Minnesota at San Francisco (pregame coverage starts at 3 p.m.)
8:15 p.m.: WDBJ, AFC Divisional Playoff, Tennessee at Baltimore (pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.)
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Boston at N.Y. Islanders
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, New Jersey at Washington
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Chicago Invitational (same-day tape)
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Heineken Cup, Glasgow vs. Exeter (delayed tape)
SKIING
11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Giant Slalom, at Adelboden, Switzerland (same-day tape)
SPEED SKATING
11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, at Heerenveen, Netherlands (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Crystal Palace
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Chelsea
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Liverpool at Tottenham
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, semifinals, at Sydney, Australia
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Brisbane International, final
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup finals, Auckland Open final and Adelaide International first round
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Providence at Creighton
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at Duquesne
3:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Washington
4:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UNC Asheville at Radford
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Oklahoma at Arizona State
WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), West Virginia at Virginia Tech
