AUTO RACING

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 7 (same-day tape)

BOBSLED

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women, at La Plagne, France

3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, two-man, at La Plagne, France

BOXING

10 p.m.: ESPN, light heavyweights, Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr., at Atlantic City, N.J.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.: ACC Network, ESPNU, SEC Network, College Football Playoff Media Day, at New Orleans

Noon: WSET, FCS championship game, North Dakota vs. James Madison, at Frisco, Texas (pregame show at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNEWS)

3 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: The College Player" (90-minute documentary)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan State

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's and women's sprint, at Dresden, Germany (same-day tape)

FREESTYLE SKIING

10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, slopestyle, at Font Romeu, France (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, continuation of coverage of third round, at Randburg, South Africa

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, third round, at Honolulu

11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hong Kong Open, final round

4 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, final round, at Randburg, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: WWCW, Lord Botetourt at Franklin County (taped)

HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Val d'Or at Quebec

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: MASN, Marshua's River Stakes, at Gulfstream Park

LUGE

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Altenberg, Germany

1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's singles, at Altenberg, Germany

MUAY THAI

Midnight: CBS Sports Network, Lion Fight 61, at Las Vegas (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Illinois

Noon: ESPN, Alabama at Kentucky

Noon: ESPN2, Cincinnati at Central Florida

Noon: ESPNU, Tulane at Temple

Noon: WFXR, Ohio State at Indiana

Noon: ESPNEWS, Georgia at Auburn

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Villanova

Noon: MASN2, DePaul at St. John's

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, UMass at Dayton

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Baylor at Kansas

1 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Tennessee

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.C. State at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Radford

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at VCU

2 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Notre Dame

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at TCU

2 p.m.: ESPNU, SMU at East Carolina

2 p.m.: WFXR, Creighton at Xavier

2:15 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Penn State

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Joseph's at Davidson

3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Marshall at UAB

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), VMI at East Tenn. State

4 p.m.: ESPN, Syracuse at Virginia

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Marquette at Seton Hall

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Houston at Tulsa

4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UVa-Wise at Wingate

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Louisiana at Georgia Southern

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Clemson at North Carolina

4:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Jacksonville at Liberty

6 p.m.: MASN, St. Louis at Richmond

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Boston College

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State

6 p.m.: ESPN, Texas Tech at West Virginia

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Stanford

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Duke

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Nevada at Utah State

8 p.m.: ESPN, Mississippi State at LSU

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at Iowa State

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Santa Clara at Saint Mary's

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington at California

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Missouri

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Southern Cal at UCLA

10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Hawaii at UC Irvine

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Oregon

MOTORCYCLES

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at St. Louis

NFL

Noon: WDBJ, "NFL Films: Championship Chase"

4:35 p.m.: WSLS, NFC Divisional Playoff, Minnesota at San Francisco (pregame coverage starts at 3 p.m.)

8:15 p.m.: WDBJ, AFC Divisional Playoff, Tennessee at Baltimore (pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.)

NHL 

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Boston at N.Y. Islanders

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, New Jersey at Washington

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Chicago Invitational (same-day tape)

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Heineken Cup, Glasgow vs. Exeter (delayed tape)

SKIING

11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Giant Slalom, at Adelboden, Switzerland (same-day tape)

SPEED SKATING

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, at Heerenveen, Netherlands (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Crystal Palace

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Liverpool at Tottenham

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, semifinals, at Sydney, Australia

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Brisbane International, final

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup finals, Auckland Open final and Adelaide International first round

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Providence at Creighton

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at Duquesne

3:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Washington

4:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UNC Asheville at Radford

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS 

6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Oklahoma at Arizona State

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), West Virginia at Virginia Tech

