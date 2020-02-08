tv listings image
ARCHERY

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Indoor World Series, at Las Vegas

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, Lucas Oil 200, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Showtime, WBC featherweight championship, Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar; WBA bantamweight championship, Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Liborio Solis; super featherweights, Jaime Arboleda vs. Jayson Velez, at Allentown, Pa.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

8:15 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's and women's sprints, at Falun, Sweden

DRAG RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Lucas Oil Winternationals, Qualifying, at Pomona, Calif.

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m.: WSET, X Games Aspen highlights (taped)

FIGURE SKATING

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Four Continents Championships, Women's Free Skate, at Seoul, South Korea (same-day tape)

FISHING

7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River

FREESTYLE SKIING

3 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International, moguls and aerials, at Deer Valley Resort, Utah (taped)

9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International, dual moguls, at Deer Valley Resort, Utah 

GOLF

Noon: WDBJ, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Million Dollar Hole in One for Charity (taped)

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

8:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, European/LPGA Tours, ISPS Handa Vic Open, Final Round, at Victoria, Australia

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: WWCW, Lord Botetourt at William Fleming (taped)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, races from Aqueduct, Oaklawn Park, Santa Anita and Tampa Bay Downs

5 p.m.: MASN, Sam F. Davis, at Tampa Bay Downs

7 p.m.: MASN, Las Virgenes Stakes, at Santa Anita

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

11 a.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men On Campus"

11 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Boston College at Virginia Tech

Noon: ACC Network, Miami at Florida State

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at George Washington

Noon: ESPN, LSU at Auburn

Noon: ESPN2, Kansas at TCU

Noon: ESPNU, SMU at Temple

Noon: WFXR, Michigan State at Michigan

Noon: MASN2, DePaul at Georgetown

12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, announcement of NCAA Tournament selection committee's top 16 overall seeds at this point of the season

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at The Citadel

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Kentucky at Tennessee

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at South Carolina

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), James Madison at Delaware

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Saint Louis at Dayton

2 p.m.: ESPN, Purdue at Indiana

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Florida at Mississippi

2 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Oklahoma

2 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Navy at Colgate

2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Seton Hall at Villanova

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Bonaventure at Duquesne

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Missouri

4 p.m.: ESPN, Virginia at Louisville

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Penn State

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Florida at Memphis

4 p.m.: ESPN2,Texas Tech at Texas

4:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at North Alabama

5 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Bucknell at Loyola (Md.)

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Joseph's at La Salle

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Iowa

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. John's at Creighton

6 p.m.: ESPN, Duke at North Carolina

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at Baylor

6 p.m.: ESPNU, East Carolina at Tulane

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Colorado

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Georgia

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at High Point

7 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Chattanooga at Wofford

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Syracuse

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Diego State at Air Force

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Kansas State at Iowa State

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Fresno State at UNLV

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Providence at Xavier

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Utah

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Louisiana

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boise State at Utah State

10 p.m.: ESPN, Gonzaga at St. Mary's

10 p.m.: ESPN2, UCLA at Arizona

10 p.m.: ESPNU, UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Southern Cal at Arizona State

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Oregon State

MEN'S LACROSSE

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Loyola (Md.) at Virginia

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Erie at Go-Go

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 247 Prelims, at Houston

10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 247, at Houston

MOTORCYCLES

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at San Diego

NBA 

8:30 p.m.: WSET, L.A. Lakers at Golden State (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NHL

2 p.m.: NHL Network, Ottawa at Winnipeg

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Washington

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at Montreal

RUGBY

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Ireland vs. Wales (same-day tape)

Noon: ESPNEWS, Major League Rugby, Colorado at Houston

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Scotland vs. England (same-day tape)

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Major League Rugby, D.C. at New Orleans

SKIING

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Chamonix, France

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (same-day tape)

5 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Super-G, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

SKI JUMPING

6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's individual, at Willingen, Germany (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Everton

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Paderborn at Schalke

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion

2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kajikawa Classic,Arizona vs. Portland State, at Tempe, Ariz.

1:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kajikawa Classic, Western Michigan vs. Arizona, at Tempe, Ariz.

SPEED SKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Dresden, Germany (same-day tape)

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Calgary (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Open Sud de France, Taha Open Maharashtra and Fed Cup

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of USTA Pro Circuit tournaments in Dallas and Midland

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Cordoba Open, Fed Cup and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.: WSLS, Millrose Games, at New York

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Radford at Charleston Southern

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Hampton at Gardner-Webb

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Harvard

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS 

1:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Indiana

3:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at California

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

10 p.m.: NHL Network, U.S. national team vs. Canada, at Anaheim, Calif.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Davidson at Virginia Tech

WRESTLING

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Columbia at Princeton

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Duke at Virginia Tech (at Moss Arts Center)

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Michigan

XFL 

2 p.m.: WSET, Seattle at D.C.

5 p.m.: WFXR, L.A. at Houston

