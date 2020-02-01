BOBSLED
Noon: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Two-Man, at St. Moritz, Switzerland
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women, at St. Moritz, Switzerland (delayed tape)
BOWLING
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Jonesboro Open
BOXING
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, cruiserweights, Deon Nicholson vs. Earl Newman; welterweights, Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Ramal Amanov, at Biloxi, Miss.
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, welterweights, Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr.; super welterweights, Raymond Guajardo vs. Clay Collard; super lightweights, Omar Juarez vs. Angel Hernandez; lightweights, Michel Rivera vs. Fidel Maldonado Jr., at Biloxi, Miss.
CYCLING
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Championships, women's elite, at Dubendorf, Switzerland
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m.: WSET, X Games Aspen highlights
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.: WSLS, European Championships, at Graz, Austria (taped)
FREESTYLE SKIING
5 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Moguls, at Calgary (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, continuation of coverage of Third Round
9 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Morocco Champions, Final Round
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, Final Round
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Pulaski County at Patrick Henry (taped)
HORSE RACING
7 p.m.: MASN, San Marcos Stakes, at Santa Anita
KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING
10:30 a.m.: NBA TV, Mavericks-Lakers from Dec. 20, 2005 (Kobe scored 62 points)
Noon: NBA TV, Lakers-Raptors from Jan. 22, 2006 (Kobe scored 81 points)
2 p.m.: NBA TV, Ahmad Rashad interview of Kobe Bryant
3 p.m.: NBA TV, rerun of Tuesday's TNT pregame show with Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and others remembering Kobe Bryant
4 p.m.: NBA TV, rerun of TNT show with Charles Barkely, Shaquille O'Neal, Derek Fisher, Rick Fox and others remembering Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center
LUGE
3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's singles, at Oberhof, Germany (same-day tape)
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Oberhof, Germany (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: WFXR, Xavier at Seton Hall
11 a.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men on Campus"
11 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Bryant at St. Francis
Noon: ESPN, Indiana at Ohio State
Noon: ESPN2, Mississippi at Louisiana State
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Villanova
1 p.m.: WDBJ, UConn at Memphis
1 p.m.: WFXR, Michigan State at Wisconsin
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Georgia
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Drexel at Delaware
2 p.m.: MASN2, DePaul at Marquette
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colgate at Holy Cross
2 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at North Carolina State
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Kansas State at West Virginia
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Tennessee at Mississippi State
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Providence at Butler
3 p.m.: WSET, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at South Carolina
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Florida State at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at Radford
4 p.m.: MASN2, UNC Wilmington at James Madison
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Miami of Ohio at Northern Illinois
4 p.m.: ESPN, Texas Tech at Kansas
4 p.m.: ESPN2, TCU at Baylor
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Central Florida at South Florida
4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon state at California
4 p.m.: MASN, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), George Mason at St. Bonaventure
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), South Alabama at Georgia Southern
4:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), The Citadel at Mercer
4:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers vs. Michigan, at Madison Square Garden
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Fordham at Dayton
6 p.m. NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 119), George Washington at Richmond
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at North Carolina
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, East Carolina at Temple
6 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at Auburn
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Houston at Cincinnati
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Wichita State at Tulsa
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Stanford
6 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Alabama
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at St. Joseph's
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Nebraska
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at Wake Forest
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UMass at Davidson
8 p.m.: ESPN, Duke at Syracuse
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Bradley at Loyola of Chicago
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulane at SMU
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Washington State
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Vanderbilt
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Northwestern
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Utah State at San Diego State
10 p.m.: ESPN2, St. Mary's at Brigham Young
10 p.m.: ESPNU, Nevada at Boise State
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Colorado at Southern Cal
10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Washington
11 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC San Diego at UC Irvine
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon: ACC Network, Colgate at North Carolina
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Air Force at Duke
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Red Deer at Calgary
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MOTORCYCLES
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Oakland, Calif.
NBA
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Brooklyn at Washington
8:30 p.m.: WSET, Philadelphia at Boston (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NFL
2 p.m.: WSET, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown (rerun)
3:30 p.m.: WFXR, "Lock It In Super Bowl Special"
6 p.m.: WFXR, "The Big Game Tailgate"
6:30 p.m.: WFXR, "The Big Game: All Access Pass"
7 p.m.: WFXR, "The Great Brady Heist"
7 p.m.: NFL Network, NFL Honors red carpet show, at Miami
8 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Honors awards show, at Miami
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, St. Louis at Winnipeg
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Wales vs. Italy (same-day tape)
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Ireland vs. Scotland (same-day tape)
11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, semifinals, at Sydney, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, medal matches, at Sydney, Australia
SKELETON
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Women, at St. Moritz, Switzerland
SKIING
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Garmisch, Germany (same-day tape)
SKI JUMPING
6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Individual, at Sapporo, Japan (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Individual, at Oberstdorf, Germany (same-day tape)
SNOWBOARDING
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, U.S. Grand Prix, slopestyle, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Leicester City
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Mainz
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Borussia Monchengladbach
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Manchester United
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico, at Edinburg, Texas
3:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, International Friendly, Costa Rica vs. U.S., at Carson, Calif.
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Queretaro at Monterrey
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, UNAM at Santos Laguna
SPEED SKATING
1 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, Four Continents Championship, at Milwaukee (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of Mixed Doubles Championship
8 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Women's Final (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Men's Doubles Championship
3:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Australian Open, Men's Singles Final
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Lehigh at Army
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Presbyterian
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at Fordham
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Columbia
WRESTLING
1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers vs. Michigan, at Madison Square Garden
