By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BOBSLED

Noon: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Two-Man, at St. Moritz, Switzerland 

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women, at St. Moritz, Switzerland (delayed tape)

BOWLING

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Jonesboro Open

BOXING

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, cruiserweights, Deon Nicholson vs. Earl Newman; welterweights, Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Ramal Amanov, at Biloxi, Miss.

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, welterweights, Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr.; super welterweights, Raymond Guajardo vs. Clay Collard; super lightweights, Omar Juarez vs. Angel Hernandez; lightweights, Michel Rivera vs. Fidel Maldonado Jr., at Biloxi, Miss.

CYCLING

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Championships, women's elite, at Dubendorf, Switzerland

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m.: WSET, X Games Aspen highlights

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.: WSLS, European Championships, at Graz, Austria (taped)

FREESTYLE SKIING

5 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Moguls, at Calgary (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, continuation of coverage of Third Round

9 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Morocco Champions, Final Round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, Final Round

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Pulaski County at Patrick Henry (taped)

HORSE RACING

7 p.m.: MASN, San Marcos Stakes, at Santa Anita

KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING

10:30 a.m.: NBA TV, Mavericks-Lakers from Dec. 20, 2005 (Kobe scored 62 points)

Noon: NBA TV, Lakers-Raptors from Jan. 22, 2006 (Kobe scored 81 points)

2 p.m.: NBA TV, Ahmad Rashad interview of Kobe Bryant

3 p.m.: NBA TV, rerun of Tuesday's TNT pregame show with Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and others remembering Kobe Bryant

4 p.m.: NBA TV, rerun of TNT show with Charles Barkely, Shaquille O'Neal, Derek Fisher, Rick Fox and others remembering Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center

LUGE

3  p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's singles, at Oberhof, Germany (same-day tape)

5  p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Oberhof, Germany (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

11 a.m.: WFXR, Xavier at Seton Hall

11 a.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men on Campus"

11 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Bryant at St. Francis

Noon: ESPN, Indiana at Ohio State

Noon: ESPN2, Mississippi at Louisiana State

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Villanova

1 p.m.: WDBJ, UConn at Memphis

1 p.m.: WFXR, Michigan State at Wisconsin

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Georgia

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Drexel at Delaware

2 p.m.: MASN2, DePaul at Marquette

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colgate at Holy Cross

2 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at North Carolina State

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Kansas State at West Virginia

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Tennessee at Mississippi State

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Providence at Butler

3 p.m.: WSET, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at South Carolina

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Florida State at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at Radford

4 p.m.: MASN2, UNC Wilmington at James Madison

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Miami of Ohio at Northern Illinois

4 p.m.: ESPN, Texas Tech at Kansas

4 p.m.: ESPN2, TCU at Baylor

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Central Florida at South Florida

4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon state at California

4 p.m.: MASN, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), George Mason at St. Bonaventure

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), South Alabama at Georgia Southern

4:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), The Citadel at Mercer

4:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers vs. Michigan, at Madison Square Garden

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Fordham at Dayton

6 p.m. NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 119), George Washington at Richmond

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at North Carolina

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, East Carolina at Temple

6 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at Auburn

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Houston at Cincinnati

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Wichita State at Tulsa

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Stanford

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Alabama

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at St. Joseph's

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Nebraska

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at Wake Forest

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UMass at Davidson

8 p.m.: ESPN, Duke at Syracuse

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Bradley at Loyola of Chicago

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulane at SMU

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Washington State

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Northwestern

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Utah State at San Diego State

10 p.m.: ESPN2, St. Mary's at Brigham Young

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Nevada at Boise State

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Colorado at Southern Cal

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Washington

11 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC San Diego at UC Irvine

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon: ACC Network, Colgate at North Carolina

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Air Force at Duke

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Red Deer at Calgary

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MOTORCYCLES

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Oakland, Calif.

NBA 

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Brooklyn at Washington

8:30 p.m.: WSET, Philadelphia at Boston (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NFL

2 p.m.: WSET, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown (rerun)

3:30 p.m.: WFXR, "Lock It In Super Bowl Special"

6 p.m.: WFXR, "The Big Game Tailgate"

6:30 p.m.: WFXR, "The Big Game: All Access Pass"

7 p.m.: WFXR, "The Great Brady Heist"

7 p.m.: NFL Network, NFL Honors red carpet show, at Miami

8 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Honors awards show, at Miami 

NHL 

7 p.m.: NHL Network, St. Louis at Winnipeg

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Wales vs. Italy (same-day tape)

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Ireland vs. Scotland (same-day tape)

11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, semifinals, at Sydney, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, medal matches, at Sydney, Australia

SKELETON

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Women, at St. Moritz, Switzerland 

SKIING

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Garmisch, Germany (same-day tape)

SKI JUMPING

6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Individual, at Sapporo, Japan (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Individual, at Oberstdorf, Germany (same-day tape)

SNOWBOARDING

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, U.S. Grand Prix, slopestyle, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Leicester City

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Mainz 

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Borussia Monchengladbach 

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Manchester United

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico, at Edinburg, Texas

3:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, International Friendly, Costa Rica vs. U.S., at Carson, Calif.

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Queretaro at Monterrey

10  p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, UNAM at Santos Laguna

SPEED SKATING

1 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, Four Continents Championship, at Milwaukee (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of Mixed Doubles Championship

8 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Women's Final (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Men's Doubles Championship

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Australian Open, Men's Singles Final

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Lehigh at Army

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Presbyterian

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at Fordham

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Columbia

WRESTLING

1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers vs. Michigan, at Madison Square Garden

