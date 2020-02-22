tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 

12 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Port Adelaide at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Boyd Gaming 300, Qualifying, at Las Vegas

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, Qualifying, at Las Vegas

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Boyd Gaming 300, at Las Vegas (prerace show at 3:30 p.m.)

BIATHLON

8:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's relay, at Antholz-Anerselva, Italy

BOBSLED

3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, two-man, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)

5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women, at Altenberg, Germany (delayed tape)

BOXING

1 p.m.: WSET, Wilder-Fury preshow

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ESPNEWS, Wilder-Fury prelims, at Las Vegas (preshow at 7 p.m.)

8 p.m.: ESPN, Wilder-Fury prelims, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, WBC heavyweight championship, Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, at Las Vegas

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Wilder-Fury postshow

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at Virginia, doubleheader

2 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha," documentary on 2015 UVa team (rerun)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Michigan

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Penn State

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's and women's sprint, at Trondheim, Norway

FREESTYLE SKIING

11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, aerials, at Minsk, Belarus (same-day tape)

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, dual mogals, at Tazawako, Japan (delayed tape)

GOLF

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour,WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, at Naucalpan, Mexico

2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, at Naucalpan, Mexico

GYMNASTICS

7:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Apparatus World Cup, at Melbourne, Australia (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: WWCW, Harrisonburg at William Fleming (taped)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, "America's Day at the Races"

LUGE

1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's singles, at Winterberg, Germany (same-day tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees

6 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, Washington vs. Houston

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco (same-day tape)

Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (delayed tape)

3 a.m. (Sunday): MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

11 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

11 a.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men On Campus"

Noon: ESPN2, Virginia at Pittsburgh

Noon: WDBJ, Tennessee at Auburn

Noon: ESPN, Kansas at Baylor

Noon: ESPNU, Tulane at Central Florida

Noon: WFXR, Marquette at Providence (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)

Noon: WWCW (CW5), Wofford at Furman

1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UNC Greensboro at VMI

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Arkansas

1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Navy at Army

2 p.m.: WDBJ, Texas at Kansas State

2 p.m.: ESPN, Michigan at Purdue

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Houston at Memphis

2 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at TCU

2 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Duquesne at Davidson

2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Villanova at Xavier

3 p.m.: ESPNEWS, SMU at Tulsa

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Texas-Arlington

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Loyola of Chicago at Missouri State

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Texas A&M

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Georgia Tech at Syracuse

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at North Carolina State

4 p.m.: WDBJ, UCLA at Colorado

4 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Louisville

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Louisiana Tech at North Texas

4:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), USC Upstate at Radford

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Joseph's at George Mason

5:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at Davidson

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at Boston College

6 p.m.: ESPN, Florida at Kentucky

6 p.m.: ESPN2, LSU at South Carolina

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas Tech at Iowa State

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Washington

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Vanderbilt

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Richmond at St. Bonaventure

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Stetson at Liberty

7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UNLV at San Diego State

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Virginia Tech at Duke

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Oregon State at Arizona State

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), San Diego at Saint Mary's

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi

9 p.m.: ESPN, Oregon at Arizona

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at DePaul

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Gonzaga at BYU

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Fresno State at Nevada 

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

MEN'S LACROSSE 

Noon: ACC Network, Princeton at Virginia

Noon: Big Ten Network, Yale at Penn State

2 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Furman at Utah

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night

MOTORCYCLES

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Arlington, Texas

NBA 

8:30 p.m.: WSET, Philadelphia at Milwaukee (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NHL

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at New Jersey

7 p.m.: NHL Network, San Jose at N.Y. Rangers

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Italy vs. Scotland, at Rome (same-day tape)

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Wales vs. France, at Cardiff, Wales (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Major League Rugby, D.C. at Houston

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Toronto at Seattle

SKIING

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Yuzawa, Japan (same-day tape)

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Crans Montana, Switzerland (delayed tape)

SKI JUMPING

9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's individual, at Rasnov, Romania (same-day tape)

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's team event, at Ljubno, Slovenia (delayed tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Tottenham at Chelsea

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Borussia Monchengladbach

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton at Sheffield United

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at Schalke

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Manchester City at Leicester City

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Club America at Monterrey

2 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)

SOFTBALL

1:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech

3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Indiana at N.C. State

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), St. Joseph's at N.C. State

6:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech vs. Samford

SWIMMING AND DIVING

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC women's swimming championships and men's and women's diving championships, at Greensboro, N.C.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Open 13 Marseille and Dubai Duty Free Championships

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Open 13 Marseille semifinal (same-day tape)

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Delray Beach Open and Rio Open semifinals

7 p.m: Tennis Channel, Dubai Duty Free Championships final (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Delray Beach Open semifinal

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, Navy at Army

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at Rhode Island

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), High Point at Radford

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Randolph-Macon at Lynchburg

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Rutgers

4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Gardner-Webb at Winthrop

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Cornell at Brown

7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at Duquesne

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at California

XFL

2 p.m.: WSET, Houston at Tampa Bay

5 p.m.: WFXR, Dallas at Seattle

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia at Princeton

WRESTLING

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at The Citadel

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

