AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Port Adelaide at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Boyd Gaming 300, Qualifying, at Las Vegas
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, Qualifying, at Las Vegas
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Boyd Gaming 300, at Las Vegas (prerace show at 3:30 p.m.)
BIATHLON
8:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's relay, at Antholz-Anerselva, Italy
BOBSLED
3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, two-man, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)
5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women, at Altenberg, Germany (delayed tape)
BOXING
1 p.m.: WSET, Wilder-Fury preshow
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ESPNEWS, Wilder-Fury prelims, at Las Vegas (preshow at 7 p.m.)
8 p.m.: ESPN, Wilder-Fury prelims, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, WBC heavyweight championship, Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, at Las Vegas
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Wilder-Fury postshow
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at Virginia, doubleheader
2 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha," documentary on 2015 UVa team (rerun)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Michigan
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Penn State
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's and women's sprint, at Trondheim, Norway
FREESTYLE SKIING
11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, aerials, at Minsk, Belarus (same-day tape)
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, dual mogals, at Tazawako, Japan (delayed tape)
GOLF
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour,WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, at Naucalpan, Mexico
2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, at Naucalpan, Mexico
GYMNASTICS
7:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Apparatus World Cup, at Melbourne, Australia (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: WWCW, Harrisonburg at William Fleming (taped)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, "America's Day at the Races"
LUGE
1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's singles, at Winterberg, Germany (same-day tape)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees
6 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, Washington vs. Houston
9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco (same-day tape)
Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (delayed tape)
3 a.m. (Sunday): MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
11 a.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men On Campus"
Noon: ESPN2, Virginia at Pittsburgh
Noon: WDBJ, Tennessee at Auburn
Noon: ESPN, Kansas at Baylor
Noon: ESPNU, Tulane at Central Florida
Noon: WFXR, Marquette at Providence (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)
Noon: WWCW (CW5), Wofford at Furman
1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UNC Greensboro at VMI
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Arkansas
1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Navy at Army
2 p.m.: WDBJ, Texas at Kansas State
2 p.m.: ESPN, Michigan at Purdue
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Houston at Memphis
2 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at TCU
2 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Duquesne at Davidson
2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Villanova at Xavier
3 p.m.: ESPNEWS, SMU at Tulsa
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Texas-Arlington
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Loyola of Chicago at Missouri State
3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Texas A&M
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Georgia Tech at Syracuse
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at North Carolina State
4 p.m.: WDBJ, UCLA at Colorado
4 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Louisville
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Louisiana Tech at North Texas
4:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), USC Upstate at Radford
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Joseph's at George Mason
5:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at Davidson
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at Boston College
6 p.m.: ESPN, Florida at Kentucky
6 p.m.: ESPN2, LSU at South Carolina
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas Tech at Iowa State
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Washington
6 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Vanderbilt
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Richmond at St. Bonaventure
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Stetson at Liberty
7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UNLV at San Diego State
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Virginia Tech at Duke
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Oregon State at Arizona State
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), San Diego at Saint Mary's
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi
9 p.m.: ESPN, Oregon at Arizona
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at DePaul
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Gonzaga at BYU
10 p.m.: ESPNU, Fresno State at Nevada
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon: ACC Network, Princeton at Virginia
Noon: Big Ten Network, Yale at Penn State
2 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Furman at Utah
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night
MOTORCYCLES
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Arlington, Texas
NBA
8:30 p.m.: WSET, Philadelphia at Milwaukee (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NHL
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at New Jersey
7 p.m.: NHL Network, San Jose at N.Y. Rangers
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Italy vs. Scotland, at Rome (same-day tape)
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Wales vs. France, at Cardiff, Wales (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Major League Rugby, D.C. at Houston
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Toronto at Seattle
SKIING
11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Yuzawa, Japan (same-day tape)
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Crans Montana, Switzerland (delayed tape)
SKI JUMPING
9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's individual, at Rasnov, Romania (same-day tape)
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's team event, at Ljubno, Slovenia (delayed tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Tottenham at Chelsea
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Borussia Monchengladbach
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton at Sheffield United
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at Schalke
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Manchester City at Leicester City
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Club America at Monterrey
2 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)
SOFTBALL
1:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech
3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Indiana at N.C. State
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), St. Joseph's at N.C. State
6:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech vs. Samford
SWIMMING AND DIVING
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC women's swimming championships and men's and women's diving championships, at Greensboro, N.C.
TENNIS
9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Open 13 Marseille and Dubai Duty Free Championships
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Open 13 Marseille semifinal (same-day tape)
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Delray Beach Open and Rio Open semifinals
7 p.m: Tennis Channel, Dubai Duty Free Championships final (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Delray Beach Open semifinal
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, Navy at Army
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at Rhode Island
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), High Point at Radford
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Randolph-Macon at Lynchburg
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Rutgers
4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Gardner-Webb at Winthrop
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Cornell at Brown
7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at Duquesne
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at California
XFL
2 p.m.: WSET, Houston at Tampa Bay
5 p.m.: WFXR, Dallas at Seattle
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia at Princeton
WRESTLING
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at The Citadel
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
