tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Racing Experience 300, Qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, Final Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Racing Experience 300, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace show at 1:30 p.m.)

BIATHLON

8:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Men's 10km Sprint, at Antholz-Anterselva, Italy

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Championship, Men's 10km Sprint, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (delayed tape)

BOBSLED

6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, two-man, at Sigulda, Latvia (same-day tape)

BOWLING

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Players Championship, at Columbus, Ohio

BOXING

8 p.m.: WFXR, IBF Super Middleweight Championship, Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz; lightweights, Austin Dulay vs. Diego Magdaleno; welterweights, Bryant Perrella vs. Abel Ramos, at Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Virginia vs. Oklahoma, at Pensacola, Fla. (same-day tape)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Notre Dame

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

10:10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's 15km

11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's 10km, at Ostersund, Sweden (same-day tape)

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m.: WSET, X Games Aspen highlights (taped)

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Winter Dew Tour, at Frisco, Colo. (taped)

FREESTYLE SKIING

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, aerials, at Moscow (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Slopestyle, at Calgary (same-day tape)

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Third Round, at Los Angeles

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Third Round, at Los Angeles

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, Second Round, at Lely Resort, Fla.

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Australian Open, Final Round, at Seaton, Australia

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Blue Ridge District semifinal, Staunton River vs. Lord Botetourt (taped)

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.: MASN, Risen Star Stakes, at Fair Grounds

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, "America's Day at the Races"

7 p.m.: MASN, Santa Monica Stakes, at Santa Anita

LUGE

12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, doubles, at Sochi, Russia

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's singles, at Sochi, Russia

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Sochi, Russia (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

11 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

11 a.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men On Campus"

Noon: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Penn State

Noon: CBS Sports Network, St. Joseph's at Rhode Island

Noon: WFXR, Purdue at Ohio State (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)

Noon: ESPN, Oklahoma at Kansas

Noon: ESPN2, Syracuse at Florida State

Noon: ESPNU, Tulsa at South Florida

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dayton at UMass

1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), East Tenn. State at VMI

1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Samford at The Citadel

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Arkansas

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Wake Forest at Miami

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bradley at Southern Illinois

2 p.m.: ESPN, Mississippi at Kentucky

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas at Iowa State

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Old Dominion at North Texas

2 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), American at Bucknell

2:15 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Nebraska

2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Georgetown at Butler

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, La Salle at St. Louis

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Texas A&M

4 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Delaware at William and Mary

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Clemson

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, VCU at Richmond

4 p.m.: ESPN, Notre Dame at Duke

4 p.m.: ESPN2, LSU at Alabama

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern

4:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Radford at Campbell

4:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Rutgers

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, George Washington at George Mason

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UNLV at New Mexico

6 p.m.: ESPN, Maryland at Michigan State

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Auburn at Missouri

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Houston at SMU

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at South Carolina

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), NJIT at Liberty

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Creighton

8 p.m.: ESPN, Virginia at North Carolina

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Pacific at Saint Mary's

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Seton Hall at Providence

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Northern Iowa at Loyola of Chicago

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Southern Cal

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Florida

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, BYU at San Diego

10 p.m.: ESPN, Gonzaga at Pepperdine

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Washington at UCLA

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah State at Fresno State

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Colorado at Oregon State

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Stanford

Midnight: ESPN, UC Irvine at Hawaii

MEN'S LACROSSE 

Noon: ACC Network, Lafayette at North Carolina

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Lehigh at Virginia

1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Franklin & Marshall at Lynchburg

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Binghamton at Syracuse

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Rio Rancho, New Mexico

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, at Rio Rancho, New Mexico

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MOTORCYCLES

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E, Mexico City E-Prix (preceded by taped qualifying at 3:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Tampa, Fla.

NBA 

10:30 a.m.: NBA TV, All-Star practice and media day, at Chicago

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Commissioner Adam Silver's "State of the League" address

8 p.m.: TNT, Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, at Chicago

NHL 

1 p.m.: NHL Network, Detroit at Boston

4 p.m.: NHL Network, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.: WSLS, Los Angeles vs. Colorado, at Colorado Springs, Colo.

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Arizona

RUGBY

10 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Pro14, Edinburgh vs. Scarlets

SKELETON

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men, at Sigulda, Latvia (same-day tape)

SKIING

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (same-day tape)

SNOWBOARDING

Midnight (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Halfpipe, at Calgary (delayed tape)

SOCCER 

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Southampton

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Leipzig

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Fortuna Dusseldorf

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Liverpool at Norwich City

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Juarez at Monterrey

SOFTBALL

10:30 a.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Oklahoma State vs. Alabama, at Clearwater, Fla.

11:30 a.m: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Liberty vs. UCLA, at Clearwater, Fla.

12:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Nebraska at Georgia Tech

1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Virginia Tech vs. Missouri, at Clearwater, Fla.

3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Ohio State at N.C. State

4 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, UCLA vs. Georgia, at Clearwater, Fla.

5 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech, at Clearwater, Fla.

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Illinois at N.C. State

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Iowa at Georgia Tech

8 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Washington vs. South Carolina, at Clearwater, Fla.

SPEED SKATING

Midnight (Sunday): Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Dordrecht, Netherlands (delayed tape)

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Single Distance Championships, at Salt Lake City (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, semifinal coverage of ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, ABN AMRO World Tournament, semifinal, at Rotterdam

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, semifinal

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, semifinal

5 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Thailand Open, final

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.: WSLS, USA Indoor Championships, at Albuquerque, N.M.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Radford at Campbell

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Bucknell at American

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at St. Joseph's

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Mason at George Washington

4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Gardner-Webb at High Point

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Princeton at Brown

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS 

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Utah

5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Arizona State

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Liberty at Virginia Tech

WRESTLING

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Penn State

9:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Iowa

XFL

2 p.m.: WSET, New York at D.C.

5 p.m.: WFXR, Tampa Bay at Seattle

Tags

Load comments