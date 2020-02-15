AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Racing Experience 300, Qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, Final Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Racing Experience 300, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace show at 1:30 p.m.)
BIATHLON
8:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Men's 10km Sprint, at Antholz-Anterselva, Italy
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Championship, Men's 10km Sprint, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (delayed tape)
BOBSLED
6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, two-man, at Sigulda, Latvia (same-day tape)
BOWLING
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Players Championship, at Columbus, Ohio
BOXING
8 p.m.: WFXR, IBF Super Middleweight Championship, Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz; lightweights, Austin Dulay vs. Diego Magdaleno; welterweights, Bryant Perrella vs. Abel Ramos, at Nashville, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Virginia vs. Oklahoma, at Pensacola, Fla. (same-day tape)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Notre Dame
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
10:10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's 15km
11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's 10km, at Ostersund, Sweden (same-day tape)
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m.: WSET, X Games Aspen highlights (taped)
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Winter Dew Tour, at Frisco, Colo. (taped)
FREESTYLE SKIING
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, aerials, at Moscow (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Slopestyle, at Calgary (same-day tape)
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Third Round, at Los Angeles
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Third Round, at Los Angeles
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, Second Round, at Lely Resort, Fla.
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Australian Open, Final Round, at Seaton, Australia
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Blue Ridge District semifinal, Staunton River vs. Lord Botetourt (taped)
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.: MASN, Risen Star Stakes, at Fair Grounds
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, "America's Day at the Races"
7 p.m.: MASN, Santa Monica Stakes, at Santa Anita
LUGE
12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, doubles, at Sochi, Russia
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's singles, at Sochi, Russia
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Sochi, Russia (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
11 a.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men On Campus"
Noon: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Penn State
Noon: CBS Sports Network, St. Joseph's at Rhode Island
Noon: WFXR, Purdue at Ohio State (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)
Noon: ESPN, Oklahoma at Kansas
Noon: ESPN2, Syracuse at Florida State
Noon: ESPNU, Tulsa at South Florida
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dayton at UMass
1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), East Tenn. State at VMI
1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Samford at The Citadel
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Arkansas
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Wake Forest at Miami
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bradley at Southern Illinois
2 p.m.: ESPN, Mississippi at Kentucky
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas at Iowa State
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Old Dominion at North Texas
2 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), American at Bucknell
2:15 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Nebraska
2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Georgetown at Butler
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, La Salle at St. Louis
3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Texas A&M
4 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Delaware at William and Mary
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Clemson
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, VCU at Richmond
4 p.m.: ESPN, Notre Dame at Duke
4 p.m.: ESPN2, LSU at Alabama
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern
4:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Radford at Campbell
4:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Rutgers
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, George Washington at George Mason
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UNLV at New Mexico
6 p.m.: ESPN, Maryland at Michigan State
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Auburn at Missouri
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Houston at SMU
6 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at South Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), NJIT at Liberty
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Creighton
8 p.m.: ESPN, Virginia at North Carolina
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Pacific at Saint Mary's
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Seton Hall at Providence
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Northern Iowa at Loyola of Chicago
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Southern Cal
8 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Florida
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, BYU at San Diego
10 p.m.: ESPN, Gonzaga at Pepperdine
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Washington at UCLA
10 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah State at Fresno State
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Colorado at Oregon State
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Stanford
Midnight: ESPN, UC Irvine at Hawaii
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon: ACC Network, Lafayette at North Carolina
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Lehigh at Virginia
1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Franklin & Marshall at Lynchburg
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Binghamton at Syracuse
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Rio Rancho, New Mexico
8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, at Rio Rancho, New Mexico
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MOTORCYCLES
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E, Mexico City E-Prix (preceded by taped qualifying at 3:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Tampa, Fla.
NBA
10:30 a.m.: NBA TV, All-Star practice and media day, at Chicago
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Commissioner Adam Silver's "State of the League" address
8 p.m.: TNT, Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, at Chicago
NHL
1 p.m.: NHL Network, Detroit at Boston
4 p.m.: NHL Network, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.: WSLS, Los Angeles vs. Colorado, at Colorado Springs, Colo.
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Arizona
RUGBY
10 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Pro14, Edinburgh vs. Scarlets
SKELETON
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men, at Sigulda, Latvia (same-day tape)
SKIING
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (same-day tape)
SNOWBOARDING
Midnight (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Halfpipe, at Calgary (delayed tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Southampton
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Leipzig
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Fortuna Dusseldorf
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Liverpool at Norwich City
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Juarez at Monterrey
SOFTBALL
10:30 a.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Oklahoma State vs. Alabama, at Clearwater, Fla.
11:30 a.m: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Liberty vs. UCLA, at Clearwater, Fla.
12:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Nebraska at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Virginia Tech vs. Missouri, at Clearwater, Fla.
3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Ohio State at N.C. State
4 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, UCLA vs. Georgia, at Clearwater, Fla.
5 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech, at Clearwater, Fla.
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Illinois at N.C. State
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Iowa at Georgia Tech
8 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Washington vs. South Carolina, at Clearwater, Fla.
SPEED SKATING
Midnight (Sunday): Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Dordrecht, Netherlands (delayed tape)
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Single Distance Championships, at Salt Lake City (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, semifinal coverage of ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open
1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, ABN AMRO World Tournament, semifinal, at Rotterdam
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, semifinal
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, semifinal
5 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Thailand Open, final
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.: WSLS, USA Indoor Championships, at Albuquerque, N.M.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Radford at Campbell
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Bucknell at American
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at St. Joseph's
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Mason at George Washington
4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Gardner-Webb at High Point
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Princeton at Brown
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Utah
5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Arizona State
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Liberty at Virginia Tech
WRESTLING
7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Penn State
9:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Iowa
XFL
2 p.m.: WSET, New York at D.C.
5 p.m.: WFXR, Tampa Bay at Seattle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.