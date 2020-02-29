tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight: Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Collingwood at Richmond

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Production Alliance Group 300, Qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Auto Club 400, Qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Production Alliance Group 300, at San Bernardino County, Calif. (prerace show at 3:30 p.m.)

BOBLSED

7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, four-man, at Altenberg, Germany

4 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, team, at Altenberg, Germany

BOWLING

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Indianapolis Open

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Dartmouth at Virginia

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra, Bryant at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Georgia Southern

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Ohio State

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's 10km, at Lahti, Finland (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 10km, at Lahti, Finland (delayed tape)

CYCLING

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Track Cycling World Championships, at Berlin (same-day tape)

FREESTYLE SKIING

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's big air, at Destne, Czech Republic

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, continuation of coverage of Third Round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, Third Round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, Third Round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Cologuard Classic, Second Round, at Tucson, Ariz.

3 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, Final Round

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Albemarle at Patrick Henry

3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Utah state tournament finals

HORSE RACING

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Saudi Cup, at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, "America's Day at the Races"

7 p.m.: MASN, Pasadena Stakes, at Santa Anita

LUGE

8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Koenigssee, Germany (same-day tape)

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's singles, at Koenigssee, Germany (same-day tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Washington vs. St. Louis

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Sunday): MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. Seattle (delayed tape)

MARATHON

Noon: WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, at Atlanta

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

Noon: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at North Carolina State

Noon: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Iowa

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Army at Colgate

Noon: ESPN, Texas at Texas Tech

Noon: ESPN2, Texas A&M at LSU

Noon: WFXR, Providence at Villanova (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Kansas at Kansas State

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Florida State at Clemson

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Loyola of Chicago at Bradley

2 p.m.: ESPN, Baylor at TCU

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Florida at Tennessee

2 p.m.: ESPNU, UConn at East Carolina

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at Lipscomb

2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Seton Hall at Marquette

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Missouri

3:45 p.m.: WDBJ, Auburn at Kentucky

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Radford

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Notre Dame at Wake Forest

4 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Elon at William and Mary

4 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), The Citadel at Furman

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, George Washington at VCU

4 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Syracuse

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at West Virginia

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

5 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), VMI at Samford

6 p.m.: ESPN, Duke at Virginia

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, UMass at Richmond

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, BYU at Pepperdine

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Northern Iowa at Drake

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Central Florida at Tulsa

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at California

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Georgia

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Butler

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Georgia Tech

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Memphis at Tulane

8 p.m.: ESPN, Michigan State at Maryland

8 p.m.: ESPN2, San Diego State at Nevada

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Arizona State at Southern Cal

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), San Francisco at Loyola Marymount

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Alabama

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Utah State at New Mexico

10 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at UCLA

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Saint Mary's at Gonzaga

10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

MEN'S GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Nebraska

MEN'S LACROSSE

1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), York at Lynchburg

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Barrie at Ottawa 

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Norfolk

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming): UFC Fight Night, at Norfolk

MOTORCYCLES

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Atlanta

NBA 

8:30 p.m.: WSET, Houston at Boston (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NFL

4 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NFL Network, NFL Combine, defensive linemen and linebackers, at Indianapolis

5 p.m.: WSET, "NFL Live," at NFL Combine

NHL

1 p.m.: NHL Network, Boston at N.Y. Islanders

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Vancouver at Toronto

RODEO

12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, WRCA Tour, Royal City Roundup, at Kansas City, Mo. (taped)

RUGBY

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Major League Rugby, D.C. at Austin

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Rugby Sevens Series, at Los Angeles

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, New England at Seattle

SKELETON

6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)

SKIING

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Super-G, at La Thuile, Italy (delayed tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Bournemouth

12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Watford

8:30 p.m.: WFXR, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Nashville (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Clemson

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Penn State at Georgia Tech, doubleheader

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Duke

3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. A&T at N.C. State

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), JMU at N.C. State

SPEED SKATING

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, sprints and all-around, at Hamar, Norway (same-day tape)

SWIMMING 

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC men's championships, at Greensboro, N.C.

9:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 women's Championships, at Federal Way, Wash.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships and Qatar Total Open

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open 

8:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Qatar Total Open final (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Abierto Mexicano Telcel final

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Dubai Duty Free Championships final (delayed tape)

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC championships, at South Bend, Ind.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), CIAA final, at Charlotte

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Northwestern

2 p.m.: MASN, Mount St. Mary's at St. Francis

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at USC Upstate

2 pm.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at George Washington

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at George Mason

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Winthrop

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Purdue

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Penn

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

12:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Denver at Oklahoma

4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Oregon State

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Louisville

XFL 

2 p.m.: WSET, Los Angeles at New York

5 p.m.: WFXR, Seattle at St. Louis

