BOXING

9 p.m.: Showtime, WBA lightweight championship, Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa; WBA light heavyweight championship, Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack; super middleweights, Jose Uzcategui vs. Lionell Thompson, at Atlanta

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

Noon: WSET, Camping World Bowl, Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, at Orlando, Fla.

Noon: ESPN, Cotton Bowl, Memphis vs. Penn State, at Dallas

2 p.m: Big Ten Network, "BTN Live," at Glendale, Ariz.

2 p.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation," at Atlanta

3 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle," at Glendale, Ariz.

4 p.m.: ESPN,Peach Bowl, Oklahoma vs. LSU, at Atlanta, traditional telecast

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Peach Bowl, Oklahoma vs. LSU, at Atlanta, Command Center multi-angle telecast

4 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Peach Bowl, Oklahoma vs. LSU, at Atlanta, Skycast telecast

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Peach Bowl, Oklahoma vs. LSU, at Atlanta, Film Room telecast 

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Peach Bowl, Oklahoma vs. LSU, at Atlanta, telecast with LSU radio announcers

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

8 p.m.: ESPN, Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio State, at Glendale, Ariz., traditional telecast

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio State, at Glendale, Ariz., telecast with Clemson radio announcers

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio State, at Glendale, Ariz., Command Center multi-angle telecast

8 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio State, at Glendale, Ariz., Skycast telecast

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio State, at Glendale, Ariz., Film Room telecast

CORNHOLE

Noon: ESPNU, ACL College Championship

EXTREME SPORTS

2 p.m.: WFXR, Red Bull Signature Series (taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

5:15 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: WSLS, "All-American Dream," special about the All-American Bowl

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Slovakia vs. Finland, at Trinec, Czech Republic

1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Canada vs. Russia, at Ostrovec, Czech Republic

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: MASN, Tropical Park Derby, at Gulfstream Park

6:30 p.m.: MASN, American Oaks, at Santa Anita

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Brown at Duke

Noon: Big Ten Network, Central Michigan at Purdue

Noon: Fox Sports 1, American at Georgetown

Noon: SEC Network, Long Beach State at Florida

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Wisconsin at Tennessee

1:30 p.m.: ESPN2, New Orleans at Memphis

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Central Arkansas at Marquette

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Texas Southern at Arizona State

3:45 p.m.: WDBJ, Louisville at Kentucky

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Florida International at Minnesota

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Louisiana-Monroe at Butler

5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Cal State Fullerton at UCLA

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Midland at Creighton

7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Belmont at Western Kentucky

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator‥237, Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson, at Saitama, Japan

NBA

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, New York at Washington

NHL 

7 p.m.: NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Toronto

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Carolina

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Harlequins vs. Leicester

1 p.m.: ESPNEWS, PRO14, Leinster at Munster

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Brighton & Hove Albion

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Tottenham at Norwich City

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Manchester United at Burnley

TENNIS

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Hawaii Open, Finals, at Honolulu

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Indiana

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Maryland

