tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BIATHLON

9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Hochfilzen, Austria (same-day tape)

BOBSLED

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Four-Man, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)

3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women, at Lake Placid, N.Y.

11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)

BOXING

9 p.m.: ESPN, WBO welterweight championship, Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas, at New York

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's loss to Clemson in ACC title game

9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay," at Philadelphia

Noon: ESPN, FCS quarterfinal, Illinois State at North Dakota State

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Army-Navy "March On", cadets and midshipmen march into the stadium

1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Army-Navy pregame show

3 p.m.: WDBJ, Army vs. Navy, at Philadelphia (pregame show on WDBJ at 2:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.: ESPN, Heisman Trophy Ceremony, at New York

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's and women's sprint, at Davos, Switzerland

FREESTYLE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, at Copper Mountain, Colo.

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Big Air, at Beijing (same-day tape)

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Dual Moguls, at Thaiwoo, China

GOLF

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, QBE Shark Shootout, Second Round, at Naples, Fla.

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Presidents Cup, Day 3 Foursomes and Four-ball Matches, at Melbourne, Australia (taped)

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, Final Day (Day 4) Singles Matches, at Melbourne, Australia (preshow at 4 p.m.)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: MASN, Harlan's Holiday Stakes, at Gulfstream Park

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Soviet Problem Stakes, at Los Alamitos

Midnight: MASN, Champion of Champions Stakes, at Los Alamitos

LUGE

11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Whistler, British Columbia (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

11:30 a.m.: ESPNU, Never Forget Tribute Classic, Kansas State vs. Mississippi State, at Newark, N.J.

Noon: ACC Network, Eastern Kentucky at Louisville

Noon: WDBJ, Oregon at Michigan

Noon: ESPN2, Michigan State at Oakland

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Southern at Butler

1 p.m.: WFXR, Syracuse at Georgetown

1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Dartmouth at Boston University

1:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulsa at Arkansas

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Alabama A&M at Miami

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Alabama at Penn State

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Never Forget Tribute Classic, Delaware vs. Villanova, at Newark, N.J.

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Illinois-Chicago at DePaul

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Army at Buffalo

3 p.m.: MASN2, Lamar at TCU

3 p.m.: WSET, UCLA at Notre Dame

3 p.m.: ESPN, Memphis at Tennessee

3 p.m.: SEC Network, Middle Tennessee State at Mississippi

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Xavier at Wake Forest

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Seton Hall at Rutgers

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Mike Slive Invitational, St. Louis vs. Auburn, at Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Weber State at Utah

5 p.m.: ESPN, Georgia Tech at Kentucky

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, College of Charleston at Richmond

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Old Dominion at Illinois

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at Wichita State

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arkansas-Pine-Bluff at Oregon State

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Stanford at San Jose State

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Stony Brook at Providence

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Georgia at Arizona State

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Gonzaga at Arizona

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, St. Mary's at California

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey league, Kingston at Hamilton      

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:15 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC 245, early prelims, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC 245 prelims, at Las Vegas

10 p.m: Pay-Per-View, UFC 245, Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, at Las Vegas

NBA

5 p.m.: NBA TV, San Antonio vs. Phoenix, at Mexico City

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Brooklyn at Toronto

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Memphis

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Detroit at Montreal

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Tampa Bay

POP WARNER FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPNU, Div. I Jr. Varsity Super Bowl, Brick City (N.J.) vs. Far West (Ariz.), at Orlando, Fla.

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PRCA Wrangler National Finals, Las Vegas

RUGBY

10:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, at Cape Town, South Africa

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, European Champions Cup, Munster at Saracens (delayed tape)

SKIING

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Val d'Isere, France

2 p.m." NBC Sports Network, "Mikaela's Masterpiece," special on Mikaela Schiffrin's 2019 season

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Super G, at St. Moritz, Switzerland (same-day tape)

SKI JUMPING

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's Individual, at Klingenthal, Germany (same-day tape)

8:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Men's Team, at Klingenthal, Germany (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at Liverpool

9 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures quarterfinal, Roma vs. Real Madrid, at Bradenton, Fla.

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Mainz

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Chelsea

11 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures quarterfinal, N.Y. Red Bulls vs. Paris Saint-Germain, at Bradenton, Fla.

12:18 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, second round, Monterrey vs. Al-Sadd SC, at Doha, Qatar

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, West Ham at Southampton

2 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures quarterfinal, Vasco da Gama vs. Chivas de Guadalajara, at Bradenton, Fla.

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, second round, Al Hilal Saudi vs. Esperance Sportive de Tunis (same-day tape)

4 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures quarterfinal, Barcelona vs. Benfica, at Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Girls, International Champions Cup Futures semifinal, LAFC Slammers vs. Barcelona, at Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Girls, International Champions Cup Futures semifinal, ICC West vs. Player Development Academy, at Bradenton, Fla.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open Wild Card playoffs, women's semifinals (same-day tape)

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Exhibition, American Tennis Showcase, at Orlando, Fla

WOMEN'S HOCKEY 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. vs. Canada, at Hartford, Conn.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA Regional Final, at Waco, Texas

6 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA Regional Final, at Madison, Wis.

8 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA Regional Final, at Austin, Texas

10 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA Regional Final, at Palo Alto, Calif.

Tags

Load comments