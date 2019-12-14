BIATHLON
9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Hochfilzen, Austria (same-day tape)
BOBSLED
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Four-Man, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)
3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women, at Lake Placid, N.Y.
11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)
BOXING
9 p.m.: ESPN, WBO welterweight championship, Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas, at New York
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's loss to Clemson in ACC title game
9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay," at Philadelphia
Noon: ESPN, FCS quarterfinal, Illinois State at North Dakota State
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Army-Navy "March On", cadets and midshipmen march into the stadium
1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Army-Navy pregame show
3 p.m.: WDBJ, Army vs. Navy, at Philadelphia (pregame show on WDBJ at 2:30 p.m.)
8 p.m.: ESPN, Heisman Trophy Ceremony, at New York
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's and women's sprint, at Davos, Switzerland
FREESTYLE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, at Copper Mountain, Colo.
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Big Air, at Beijing (same-day tape)
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Dual Moguls, at Thaiwoo, China
GOLF
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, QBE Shark Shootout, Second Round, at Naples, Fla.
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Presidents Cup, Day 3 Foursomes and Four-ball Matches, at Melbourne, Australia (taped)
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, Final Day (Day 4) Singles Matches, at Melbourne, Australia (preshow at 4 p.m.)
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: MASN, Harlan's Holiday Stakes, at Gulfstream Park
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Soviet Problem Stakes, at Los Alamitos
Midnight: MASN, Champion of Champions Stakes, at Los Alamitos
LUGE
11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Whistler, British Columbia (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.: ESPNU, Never Forget Tribute Classic, Kansas State vs. Mississippi State, at Newark, N.J.
Noon: ACC Network, Eastern Kentucky at Louisville
Noon: WDBJ, Oregon at Michigan
Noon: ESPN2, Michigan State at Oakland
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Southern at Butler
1 p.m.: WFXR, Syracuse at Georgetown
1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Dartmouth at Boston University
1:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulsa at Arkansas
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Alabama A&M at Miami
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Alabama at Penn State
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Never Forget Tribute Classic, Delaware vs. Villanova, at Newark, N.J.
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Illinois-Chicago at DePaul
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Army at Buffalo
3 p.m.: MASN2, Lamar at TCU
3 p.m.: WSET, UCLA at Notre Dame
3 p.m.: ESPN, Memphis at Tennessee
3 p.m.: SEC Network, Middle Tennessee State at Mississippi
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Xavier at Wake Forest
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Seton Hall at Rutgers
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Mike Slive Invitational, St. Louis vs. Auburn, at Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Weber State at Utah
5 p.m.: ESPN, Georgia Tech at Kentucky
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, College of Charleston at Richmond
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Old Dominion at Illinois
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at Wichita State
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arkansas-Pine-Bluff at Oregon State
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Stanford at San Jose State
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Stony Brook at Providence
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Georgia at Arizona State
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Gonzaga at Arizona
10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, St. Mary's at California
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
4 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey league, Kingston at Hamilton
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:15 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC 245, early prelims, at Las Vegas
8 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC 245 prelims, at Las Vegas
10 p.m: Pay-Per-View, UFC 245, Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, at Las Vegas
NBA
5 p.m.: NBA TV, San Antonio vs. Phoenix, at Mexico City
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Brooklyn at Toronto
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Memphis
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Detroit at Montreal
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Tampa Bay
POP WARNER FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPNU, Div. I Jr. Varsity Super Bowl, Brick City (N.J.) vs. Far West (Ariz.), at Orlando, Fla.
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PRCA Wrangler National Finals, Las Vegas
RUGBY
10:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, at Cape Town, South Africa
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, European Champions Cup, Munster at Saracens (delayed tape)
SKIING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Val d'Isere, France
2 p.m." NBC Sports Network, "Mikaela's Masterpiece," special on Mikaela Schiffrin's 2019 season
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Super G, at St. Moritz, Switzerland (same-day tape)
SKI JUMPING
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's Individual, at Klingenthal, Germany (same-day tape)
8:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Men's Team, at Klingenthal, Germany (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at Liverpool
9 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures quarterfinal, Roma vs. Real Madrid, at Bradenton, Fla.
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Mainz
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Chelsea
11 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures quarterfinal, N.Y. Red Bulls vs. Paris Saint-Germain, at Bradenton, Fla.
12:18 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, second round, Monterrey vs. Al-Sadd SC, at Doha, Qatar
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, West Ham at Southampton
2 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures quarterfinal, Vasco da Gama vs. Chivas de Guadalajara, at Bradenton, Fla.
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, second round, Al Hilal Saudi vs. Esperance Sportive de Tunis (same-day tape)
4 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures quarterfinal, Barcelona vs. Benfica, at Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Girls, International Champions Cup Futures semifinal, LAFC Slammers vs. Barcelona, at Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Girls, International Champions Cup Futures semifinal, ICC West vs. Player Development Academy, at Bradenton, Fla.
TENNIS
9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open Wild Card playoffs, women's semifinals (same-day tape)
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Exhibition, American Tennis Showcase, at Orlando, Fla
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. vs. Canada, at Hartford, Conn.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA Regional Final, at Waco, Texas
6 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA Regional Final, at Madison, Wis.
8 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA Regional Final, at Austin, Texas
10 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA Regional Final, at Palo Alto, Calif.
