BIATHLON
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Le Grand-Bornand, France
BOXING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Middleweights, Hugo Centeno, Jr. vs. Juan Macías Montiel; super welterweights, Raymond Guajardo vs. Donnis Reed; lightweights, Karlos Balderas vs. René Téllez Giron, at Ontario, Calif.
8 p.m.: WFXR, WBC super welterweight championship, Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II; WBA bantamweight championship, Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Liborio Solis; heavyweights, Efe Ajagba vs. Iago Kiladze, at Ontario Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: WSET, Celebration Bowl, Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T, at Atlanta
2 p.m.: ESPN, New Mexico Bowl, Central Michigan vs. San Diego State, at Albuquerque, N.M.
2 p.m.: ESPN2, FCS semifinal, Montana State at North Dakota State
2:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cure Bowl, Liberty vs. Georgia Southern, at Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA Division II championship, West Florida vs. Minnesota State,at McKinney, Texas
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Boca Raton Bowl, SMU vs. Florida Atlantic
5:30 p.m.: ESPN, Camellia Bowl, Florida International vs. Arkansas State, at Montgomery, Ala.
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, FCS semifinal, Weber State at James Madison
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Las Vegas Bowl, Boise State vs. Washington
9 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB, at New Orleans
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's and women's sprint, at Planica, Slovenia
5 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, team sprint, at Planica, Slovenia
FISHING
11 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, Winning Ways No. 3 (taped)
FREESTYLE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Snowboard Cross, at Cervinia, Italy (same-day tape)
3 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Big Air, at Atlanta (taped)
4 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, at Copper Mountain, Colo. (taped)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Big Air, at Atlanta
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Halfpipe, at Secret Garden, China
1 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Mixed Team Aerials, at Changchun, China
GOLF
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, at Benowa, Australia
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Louis (Hawaii) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), at Las Vegas
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest
Noon: Big Ten Network, Presbyterian at Michigan
Noon: ESPN, Crossroads Classic, Indiana vs. Notre Dame, at Indianapolis
Noon: ESPN2, VCU at Wichita State
Noon: WFXR, Kansas at Villanova
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Samford at Georgetown
Noon: Fox Sports 2, Orange Bowl Classic, South Florida vs. Florida State, at Sunrise, Fla.
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Illinois at Missouri
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Stony Brook at American
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Coppin State at Miami
2 p.m.: WFXR, Texas at Providence
2 p.m.: MASN2, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas Tech
2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Crossroads Classic, Butler vs. Purdue, at Indianapolis
2:30 p,m.: Fox Sports 1, Orange Bowl Classic, Florida vs. Utah State, at Sunrise, Fla.
3 p.m.: WDBJ, CBS Sports Classic, UCLA vs. North Carolina, at Las Vegas
3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic, San Diego vs. Stanford, at San Francisco
3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Belmont at Alabama
4 p.m.: ACC Network, VMI at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.: MASN, UMBC at George Mason
5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wisconsin
5:15 p.m.: WDBJ, CBS Sports Classic, Ohio State vs. Kentucky, at Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, at Tulsa, Okla.
5:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic, Boston College vs. California, at San Francisco
6 p.m.: ACC Network, North Florida at Syracuse
6 p.m.: SEC Network, Lehigh at Auburn
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Chicago Legends, Dayton vs. Colorado
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Eastern Michigan at Michigan State
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Northwestern at DePaul
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Creighton at Arizona State
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Oregon State at Texas A&M
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Chicago Legends, Cincinnati vs. Iowa
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Hall of Fame Classic, LSU vs. Southern Cal, at Los Angeles
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic, St. John's vs. Arizona, at San Francisco
10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Texas Southern at Oregon
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPNU, Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic, Nevada vs. St. Mary's, at San Francisco
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Maine vs. Delaware, at Las Vegas
MISCELLANEOUS
2 p.m.: WDBJ, Musial Awards for sportsmanship and character (taped)
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Philadelphia
9 p.m.: NBA TV, Houston at Phoenix
NFL
1 p.m.: NFL Network, Houston at Tampa Bay
4:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Buffalo at New England
8:15 p.m.: NFL Network, L.A. Rams at San Francisco
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Nashville at Boston
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Tampa Bay at Washington
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership: Exeter at Leicester (same-day tape)
SKIING
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Val-d'Isere, France (same-day tape)
SKI JUMPING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Individual, at Engelberg, Switzerland (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Everton
9:18 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup third-place match, Monterrey vs. Al Hilal, at Doha, Qatar
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Wolverhampton at Norwich City
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Leicester City at Manchester City
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup championship, Liverpool vs. Flamengo (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)
SWIMMING
5 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Open finals, at Atlanta (taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, World Tennis Championship, Third Place Match and Final, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Dartmouth at Boston University
2:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Villanova at La Salle
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2, NCAA championship, Wisconsin vs. Stanford, at Pittsburgh
WRESTLING
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Chattanooga at Virginia Tech
