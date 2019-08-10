AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich.
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, at Brooklyn, Mich. (prerace show at 12:30 p.m.)
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, B&L Transport 170, at Lexington, Ohio
BASEBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN, Little League Midwest Regional final, at Westfield, Ind.
1 p.m.: ESPN, Little League New England Regional final, at Bristol, Conn.
3 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Northwest Regional final, at San Bernardino, Calif.
4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, World Championship, at Branson, Mo.
5 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Great Lakes Regional final, at Westfield, Ind.
7 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Mid-Atlantic Regional final, at Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.: ESPN, Little League West Regional final, at San Bernardino, Calif.
BASKETBALL
Noon: WFXR, Junior NBA Global Championship, U.S. boys semifinal, at Orlando, Fla.
1:30 p.m.: WFXR, Junior NBA Global Championship, International boys championship, at Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.: WFXR, Junior NBA Global Championship: U.S. girls championship, at Orlando, Fla.
4:30 p.m.: WFXR, Junior NBA Global Championship, U.S. boys championship, at Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Big3 games, 3-Headed Monsters vs. Enemies; Power vs. Tri-State; Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, at Miami
BOWLING
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, Louisville Open
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m.: WSET, X Games Minneapolis highlights (taped)
FRISBEE
7 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), American Ultimate Disc League semifinals
GOLF
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, U.S. Women's Amateur semifinals, at West Point, Miss.
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open, third round, at Gullane, Scotland
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, third round, at Jersey City, N.J.
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Korn Ferry Tour special
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, third round, at Jersey City, N.J.
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open, third round, at Portland, Ore.
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Championships, men's events, at Kansas City, Mo.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.: WSLS, Fourstardave Handicap, at Saratoaga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia at San Francisco (pregame show at 3 p.m.)
7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.: MASN2, Houston at Baltimore
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Colorado at San Diego (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Seattle
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Poland vs. France, at Rotterdam, Netherlands
1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, U.S. vs. South Korea, at Rotterdam, Netherlands
3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Australia vs. Italy, at Rotterdam, Netherlands
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, China vs. Canada, at Rotterdam, Netherlands (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Belgium vs. Netherlands, at Rotterdam, Netherlands (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Olympic qualifying tournament, U.S. vs. South Korea, at Rotterdam, Netherlands (same-day tape)
Midnight: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Russia vs. Cuba, at Rotterdam, Netherlands (delayed tape)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche, at Montevideo, Uruguay
MOTORCYCLES
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, American Flat Track, Buffalo Chip TT (taped)
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, American Flat Track, Black Hill Half Mile (taped)
4 p.m.: WSLS, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Unadilla National, Moto 2 450, at New Berlin, N.Y.
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Unadilla National, Moto 2 250, at New Berlin, N.Y. (same-day tape)
NFL
9 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason, Dallas at San Francisco
Midnight: NFL Network, Preseason, L.A. Rams at Oakland (delayed tape)
3 a.m. (Sunday): NFL Network, Preseason, Cincinnati at Kansas City (delayed tape)
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
10 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 19, at Lima, Peru
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 19, at Lima, Peru
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at West Ham
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield United at Bournemouth
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Aston Villa at Tottenham
5 p.m.: ESPN2, International Friendly, Napoli vs. Barcelona, at Ann Arbor, Mich.
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, National Women's Soccer League, Chicago at Washington
1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)
TENNIS
Noon: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Rogers Cup, women's singles and doubles semifinals and men's doubles semifinal, at Toronto and Montreal
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, World Team Tennis season highlights (taped)
3 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour, Rogers Cup, singles semifinal, at Montreal
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Girls 16s National Championship
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Rogers Cup, women's singles and doubles semifinals and men's doubles semifinal, at Toronto and Montreal
8 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour, Rogers Cup, singles semifinal, at Montreal
WNBA
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at Indiana