AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Diamond Nationals (taped)
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Racing, ABC Supply 500, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa. (same-day tape)
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, at Bristol, Tenn. (prerace coverage starts at 6 p.m.)
BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, International elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.: ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Idaho Falls, Idaho vs. Shrewsbury, Mass., at Shelby, N.C.
3 p.m.: WSET, Little League World Series, U.S. elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa.
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Little League World Series, Randolph Co., N.C. vs. Fargo, N.D., at Shelby, N.C.
6 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, International elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa.
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Destrehan, La. vs. Albuquerque, N.M., at Shelby, N.C.
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League World Series, U.S. elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa.
BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Big3, Bivouac vs. Ball Hogs, at Dallas
3 p.m.: WDBJ, Big3 games, at Dallas
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Big3, Tri-State vs. Aliens, at Dallas
BOWLING
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, Orlando Open
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN, WBO super bantamweight championship, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco De Vaca, at Los Angeles
CYCLING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Tour of Utah (same-day tape)
DRAG RACING
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals, qualifying, at Brainerd, Minn. (same-day tape)
EXTREME SPORTS
2 p.m.: WSET, X Games Minneapolis highlights (taped)
FISHING
9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (streaming), Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Lawrence River
GOLF
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, third round, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Medinah, Ill.
3 p.m.: WFXR, U.S. Amateur semifinal matches, at Pinehurst, N.C.
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Fery Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, third round, at Columbus, Ohio
3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Medinah, Ill.
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, second round, at Endicott, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Archers, at Hamilton, Ontario
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Major League Lacrosse, Boston at Chesapeake
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Houston at Oakland
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MASN2, Milwaukee at Washington
7 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty and McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC 241, early prelims
8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 241 prelims, at Anaheim, Calif.
10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 241, Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic, at Anaheim, Calif.
MOTORCYCLES
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Budds Creek National, at Mechanicsville, Md. (same-day tape)
MUAY THAI
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Lion Fight 58, at Mashantucket, Conn.
NFL
4 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason, Cleveland at Indianapolis
7:30 p.m.: WWCW, NFL Network, Kansas City at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.: NFL Network, Dallas at L.A. Rams
1 a.m. (Sunday): NFL Network, Preseason, Tennessee at New England (delayed tape)
4 a.m. (Sunday): NFL Network, Preseason, Detroit at Houston (delayed tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Arsenal
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Borussia Dortmund
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Werder Bremen
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Southampton
10 a.m.: CNBC, Premier League, Bournemouth at Aston Villa
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Schalke at Borussia Monchengladbach
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Tottenham at Manchester City
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Major League Soccer, Seattle at L.A. Galaxy
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Toluca at Monterrey
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, National Women's Soccer League, Washington at Portland
SPORT CLIMBING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Hachioji, Japan (same-day tape)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles semifinals, at Cincinnati,
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour,Western & Southern Open, doubles semifinals, at Cincinnati
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women's Pro Circuit, Thoreau Open, singles final, at Concord, Mass.
6 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles semifinals, at Cincinnati
8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, doubles finals, at Cincinnati