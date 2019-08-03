tv listings image
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, AFL semifinals, Albany at Baltimore

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Budapest, Hungary

10:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Go Bowling at the Glen, practice, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, qualifying, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Go Bowling at the Glen, final practice, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, at Watkins Glen, N.Y. (prerace show at 3 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Go Bowling at the Glen, qualifying, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

BASEBALL 

10 a.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 10.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Midwest vs. Massachusetts, at Branson, Mo.

12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 10.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, South Korea vs. Curacao, at Branson, Mo.

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Senior League final, at Easley, S.C.

3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 10.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Branson vs. Pennsylvania, at Branson, Mo.

5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 10.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Alabama vs. Pacific Northwest, at Branson, Mo.

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 10.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas, at Branson, Mo.

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Big3 games, at Chicago

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Big3, Killer 3's vs. Bivouac, at Chicago

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, FIVB World Tour, medal round, at Vienna, Austria

BOWLING

5:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, East Hartford Open, at East Hartford, Conn.

BOXING

8 p.m.: WFXR, heavyweights, Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola; Interim WBA Light Heavyweight Championship, Marcus Browne vs. Jean Pascal; super welterweights, Curtis Stevens vs. Wale Omotoso, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

DRAG RACING

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Northwest Nationals, qualifying, at Kent, Wash.

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m.: WSET, X Games Minneapolis, BMX, Moto X, Skateboard

7 p.m.: ESPN2, X Games Minneapolis, BMX, Moto X

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women's British Open, third round, at Milton Keynes, England

11 a.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, Women's British Open, third round, at Milton Keynes, England

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, third round, at Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, third round, at Greensboro, N.C.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Hambletonian Stakes, at East Rutherford, N.J.

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Whitney Handicap, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Boston at N.Y. Yankees (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (joined in progress)

7 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Angels at Cleveland (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Arizona

9 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MeTV (WSLS Digital 10.3), Lynchburg at Salem

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Newark, N.J.

3 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler, at Newark, N.J.

MUAY THAI

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): CBS Sports Network, Lion Fight 57, at Las Vegas (delayed tape)

NFL

7 p.m.: ESPN, NFL Network, Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio (preshow on NFL Network at 6 p.m.)

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

10:55 a.m.: ESPNU, women's soccer, Mexico vs. Colombia, at Lima, Peru

1 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 12, at Lima, Peru

1:55 p.m.: ESPNU,women's soccer, Paraguay vs. Jamaica, at Lima, Peru

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 12, at Lima, Peru

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 12, at Lima, Peru

SOCCER

10:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Club Friendly, Chelsea at Borussia Monchengladbach

12:30 p.m.: ESPN2, International Champions Cup, Manchester United vs. AC Milan, at Cardiff, Wales

2:30 p.m.: WFXR, German Super Cup, Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund (pregame show at 2 p.m.)

5 p.m.: WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Atlanta (pregame show at 4:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. national team vs. Ireland, Pasadena, Calif.

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Leon at Rayados de Monterrey

SOFTBALL 

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Junior League World Series, final, at Kirkland, Wash.

SURFING

10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, U.S. Open

SWIMMING

2 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. National Championships, at Palo Alto, Calif.

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, U.S. National Championships, at Palo Alto, Calif.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, U.S. National Championships, at Palo Alto, Calif. (delayed tape)

TENNIS

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Citi Open and Silicon Valley Open

11:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Abierto de Tenis Mifel final, at Los Cabos, Mexico

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis final, at Las Vegas

WNBA 

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas at Dallas

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, China vs. Turkey, at Bossier City, La. (same-day tape)

3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Brazil vs. Dominican Republic, at Bossier City, La.

6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, U.S. vs. Bulgaria, at Bossier City, La.

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Olympic qualifying tournament, U.S. vs. Bulgaria,at Bossier City, La. (same-day tape)

