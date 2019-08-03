ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, AFL semifinals, Albany at Baltimore
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Budapest, Hungary
10:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Go Bowling at the Glen, practice, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.
11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, qualifying, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Go Bowling at the Glen, final practice, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, at Watkins Glen, N.Y. (prerace show at 3 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Go Bowling at the Glen, qualifying, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.
BASEBALL
10 a.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 10.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Midwest vs. Massachusetts, at Branson, Mo.
12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 10.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, South Korea vs. Curacao, at Branson, Mo.
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Senior League final, at Easley, S.C.
3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 10.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Branson vs. Pennsylvania, at Branson, Mo.
5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 10.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Alabama vs. Pacific Northwest, at Branson, Mo.
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 10.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas, at Branson, Mo.
BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Big3 games, at Chicago
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Big3, Killer 3's vs. Bivouac, at Chicago
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, FIVB World Tour, medal round, at Vienna, Austria
BOWLING
5:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, East Hartford Open, at East Hartford, Conn.
BOXING
8 p.m.: WFXR, heavyweights, Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola; Interim WBA Light Heavyweight Championship, Marcus Browne vs. Jean Pascal; super welterweights, Curtis Stevens vs. Wale Omotoso, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
DRAG RACING
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Northwest Nationals, qualifying, at Kent, Wash.
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m.: WSET, X Games Minneapolis, BMX, Moto X, Skateboard
7 p.m.: ESPN2, X Games Minneapolis, BMX, Moto X
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women's British Open, third round, at Milton Keynes, England
11 a.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, Women's British Open, third round, at Milton Keynes, England
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, third round, at Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, third round, at Greensboro, N.C.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Hambletonian Stakes, at East Rutherford, N.J.
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Whitney Handicap, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Boston at N.Y. Yankees (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (joined in progress)
7 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Angels at Cleveland (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)
8 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Arizona
9 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MeTV (WSLS Digital 10.3), Lynchburg at Salem
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Newark, N.J.
3 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler, at Newark, N.J.
MUAY THAI
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): CBS Sports Network, Lion Fight 57, at Las Vegas (delayed tape)
NFL
7 p.m.: ESPN, NFL Network, Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio (preshow on NFL Network at 6 p.m.)
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
10:55 a.m.: ESPNU, women's soccer, Mexico vs. Colombia, at Lima, Peru
1 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 12, at Lima, Peru
1:55 p.m.: ESPNU,women's soccer, Paraguay vs. Jamaica, at Lima, Peru
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 12, at Lima, Peru
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 12, at Lima, Peru
SOCCER
10:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Club Friendly, Chelsea at Borussia Monchengladbach
12:30 p.m.: ESPN2, International Champions Cup, Manchester United vs. AC Milan, at Cardiff, Wales
2:30 p.m.: WFXR, German Super Cup, Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund (pregame show at 2 p.m.)
5 p.m.: WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Atlanta (pregame show at 4:30 p.m.)
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. national team vs. Ireland, Pasadena, Calif.
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Leon at Rayados de Monterrey
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Junior League World Series, final, at Kirkland, Wash.
SURFING
10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, U.S. Open
SWIMMING
2 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. National Championships, at Palo Alto, Calif.
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, U.S. National Championships, at Palo Alto, Calif.
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, U.S. National Championships, at Palo Alto, Calif. (delayed tape)
TENNIS
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Citi Open and Silicon Valley Open
11:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Abierto de Tenis Mifel final, at Los Cabos, Mexico
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis final, at Las Vegas
WNBA
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas at Dallas
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, China vs. Turkey, at Bossier City, La. (same-day tape)
3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Brazil vs. Dominican Republic, at Bossier City, La.
6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, U.S. vs. Bulgaria, at Bossier City, La.
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Olympic qualifying tournament, U.S. vs. Bulgaria,at Bossier City, La. (same-day tape)