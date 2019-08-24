tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Richmond

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, CTECH Manufacturing 180, qualifying, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, CTECH Manufacturing 180, qualifying, at Elkhart Lake, Wis. (same-day tape)

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, CTECH Manufacturing 180, at Elkhart Lake, Wis. (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, at Madison, Ill.

BADMINTON

9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, semifinals, at Basel, Switzerland (same-day tape)

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, semifinals, at Basel, Switzerland (delayed tape)

BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: WSET, Little League World Series, International championship, Willemsted, Curacao vs. Chofu City, Japan, at Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Little League World Series, U.S. championship, River Ridge, La. vs. Wailuku, Hawaii, at Williamsport, Pa.

BOXING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, featherweights, Sean Garcia vs. Michael Gaxiola; super welterweights, Raymond Guajardo vs. McArio del Castillo' super lightweights, Darwin Price vs. Aaron Herrera; at Edinburg, Texas

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, WBA Interim super Bantamweight Championship, Brandon Figueroa vs. Javier Chacon; super featherweights, Jaime Arboleda vs. Victor Betancourt; super lightweights, Omar Juarez vs. Gino De La Paz; super bantamweights, Stephen Fulton vs. Isaac Avelar, at Edinburg, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Villanova at Colgate

3 p.m.: ESPN, FCS Kickoff, Samford vs. Youngstown State, at Montgomery, Ala.

4 p.m.: WFXR, "College Football Kickoff" season preview special

7 p.m.: ESPN, Camping World Kickoff, Miami vs. Florida, at Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Arizona at Hawaii

CYCLING

4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 1 (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 1 (delayed tape)

DOGS

Noon: ESPN2, Agility, Dock Diving and Flyball, at Bristol, Conn.

FISHING

8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (online), Bassmaster Elite Series at Cayuga Lake

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, third round, at Molndal, Sweden

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round, at Atlanta

2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, third round, at Aurora, Ontario

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round, at Atlanta

5:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, third round, at Boise, Idaho

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, second round, at Snoqualmie, Wash.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon: ESPN, St. Frances (Md.) at Miami Central (Fla.)

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Deerfield Beach (Fla.) at Carol City (Fla.)

9 p.m.: ESPN2, DeMatha (Md.) at St. John Bosco (Calif.)

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Narbonne (Calif.) at Buchanan (Calif.)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.: WFXR, Travers Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE

9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Major League Lacrosse, New York at Denver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers

7 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Colorado at St. Louis

10 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at Oakland (joined in progress)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MeTV (WSLS Digital 10.3), Myrtle Beach at Salem

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Paramount Network, Bellator 225, Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov, at Bridgeport, Conn.

MOTORCYCLES

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Series, Ironman National, at Crawfordsville, Ind. (same-day tape)

NFL 

1 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason, Arizona at Minnesota

7 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason, Houston at Dallas

10 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason, Seattle at L.A. Chargers

1 a.m. (Sunday): NFL Network, Preseason, San Francisco at Kansas City (delayed tape)

4 a.m. (Sunday): NFL Network, Preseason, Denver at L.A. Rams (delayed tape)

RODEO

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Music City Knockout, at Nashville

ROWING

3:40 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria

SNOWBOARDING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Big Air, at Cardrona, New Zealand

SOCCER 

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Norwich City

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Fortuna Dusseldorf

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Borussia Monchengladbach at Mainz

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Manchester United

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Schalke 

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Arsenal at Liverpool

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Major League Soccer, New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, at Yankee Stadium

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, National Women's Soccer League, Orlando at Washington

TENNIS

2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Bronx Open, singles final

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Winston-Salem Open, singles final

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Diamond League meet, at Paris

WOMEN'S SPORTS

1 p.m.: ESPNU, Aurora Games, women's figure skating, at Albany, N.Y.

