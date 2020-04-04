tv listings image
AUTO RACING

Noon WFXR, 1988 NASCAR Cup race in Phoenix

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, INDYCAR iRacing Challenge, featuring Scott Dixon and others in simulation of Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, at virtual Barber Motorsports Park (live)

GOLF

1 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 Augusta National Women's Amateur, final round

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, 2019 Texas Open, third round

3:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 ANA Inspiration, third round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

7 p.m.: MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Philadelphia game

2 p.m.: MASN, 1991 Memorial Stadium finale, Detroit-Baltimore

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2001 World Series, Game 7, N.Y. Yankees-Arizona

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2004 World Series, Game 4, Boston-St. Louis

8 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NLDS, Game 2, Washington-L.A. Dodgers

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2016 NCAA championship, Villanova-North Carolina

12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1997 NCAA championship, Arizona-Kentucky

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2012 NCAA championship, Kentucky-Kansas

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1988 NCAA championship, Kansas-Oklahoma

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse-Kansas

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Serving the Stripes," featuring Roger Ayers and other referees

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, return of "Marty & McGee" simulcast

NBA

Noon: ESPN, announcement of new class of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

1 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN, marathon of games featuring the new Hall of Fame inductees

2 p.m.: WSET, 2006 NBA Finals, Game 6, L.A. Lakers at Boston

NFL

9:30 a.m. to midnight: ESPN2, "Peyton's Places" episodes

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Pittsburgh-Baltimore game

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 New Orleans-Green Bay game

NHL

10:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 1, Washington-Tampa Bay

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 2, Washington-Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 6, Tampa Bay-Washington

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Washington-Florida game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 7, Washington-Tampa Bay

RODEO

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2020 Bad Boy Mowdown

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2001-02

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2002-03

10 a.m. to noon: NBC Sports Network, highlights of classic Premier League games

Noon to 2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Behind the Badge: Watford" episodes

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, World Team Tennis All-Star Match

WRESTLING

2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2010 NCAA championships

4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2013 NCAA championships

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 NCAA championships

