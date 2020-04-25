tv listings image
AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1990 NASCAR race at Daytona

10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Formula E Race at Home Series, virtual race (live)

Noon: ESPN2, "The Race: All-Star Series," virtual race (live)

Noon: WFXR, 2005 NASCAR race at Atlanta

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar iRacing Challenge, at virtual Austin (live)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, Vanderbilt-Virginia

4 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: ACC Network, 1998 Virginia-Virginia Tech game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review, 1995 Florida State-Virginia game

2 a.m. (Sunday): ACC Network, 2003 Miami-Virginia Tech game

GOLF

3 p.m.: WDBJ, 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2018 NLCS, Game 5, Milwaukee-L.A. Dodgers

4:30 p.m.: MASN, 1983 World Series, Game 3

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2014 NLCS, Game 5, St. Louis-San Francisco

MEN'S BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament championship, Virginia-North Carolina

11 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

Midnight: ACC Network, 2010 Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game

4 a.m. (Sunday): ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Virginia Tech game

MEN'S LACROSSE

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Yale

NFL

11 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

Noon: ESPN, WSET, NFL Network, NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Redskins on the Clock" (live)

NHL

3 p.m.: WSLS, 2016 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6, Pittsburgh-San Jose

4:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6, Pittsburgh-Nashville

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's gymnastics, team final

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's gymnastics, all-around final

11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women's gymnastics, all-around final

RODEO

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour return at Guthrie, Okla. (same-day tape)

SOCCER

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC women's semifinal, Florida State-Virginia

Noon: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA men's championship, Virginia-UCLA

1 p.m.: WSLS, "The Noisy Neighbors"

2 p.m.: WSLS, "The Champions: Manchester City"

8 p.m.: WFXR, 2015 Women's World Cup final

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

8:30 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-Virginia Tech game

