AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1990 NASCAR race at Daytona
10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Formula E Race at Home Series, virtual race (live)
Noon: ESPN2, "The Race: All-Star Series," virtual race (live)
Noon: WFXR, 2005 NASCAR race at Atlanta
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar iRacing Challenge, at virtual Austin (live)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, Vanderbilt-Virginia
4 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: ACC Network, 1998 Virginia-Virginia Tech game
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review, 1995 Florida State-Virginia game
2 a.m. (Sunday): ACC Network, 2003 Miami-Virginia Tech game
GOLF
3 p.m.: WDBJ, 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: WFXR, 2018 NLCS, Game 5, Milwaukee-L.A. Dodgers
4:30 p.m.: MASN, 1983 World Series, Game 3
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2014 NLCS, Game 5, St. Louis-San Francisco
MEN'S BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament championship, Virginia-North Carolina
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"
Midnight: ACC Network, 2010 Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game
4 a.m. (Sunday): ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Virginia Tech game
MEN'S LACROSSE
5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Yale
NFL
11 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
Noon: ESPN, WSET, NFL Network, NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Redskins on the Clock" (live)
NHL
3 p.m.: WSLS, 2016 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6, Pittsburgh-San Jose
4:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6, Pittsburgh-Nashville
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's gymnastics, team final
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's gymnastics, all-around final
11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women's gymnastics, all-around final
RODEO
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour return at Guthrie, Okla. (same-day tape)
SOCCER
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC women's semifinal, Florida State-Virginia
Noon: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA men's championship, Virginia-UCLA
1 p.m.: WSLS, "The Noisy Neighbors"
2 p.m.: WSLS, "The Champions: Manchester City"
8 p.m.: WFXR, 2015 Women's World Cup final
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
8:30 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-Virginia Tech game
