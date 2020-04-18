tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1985 NASCAR race from Bristol

Noon: WFXR, 2009 NASCAR race at Talladega

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar iRacing Series Challenge, at virtual Motegi, Japan (live)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Race: All-Star Series" simulation (same-day tape)

BOXING

Noon: ESPN, Ali-Foreman

1 p.m.: ESPN, Holyfield-Foreman

2 p.m.: ESPN, Oscar De La Hoya-Julio Cesar Chavez Fight I

3 p.m.: ESPN, De La Hoya-Trinidad

4 p.m.: ESPN, Hagler-Hearns

4:30 p.m.: ESPN, Tyson-Berbick

5 p.m.: ESPN, Tyson-Holmes

5:30 p.m.: ESPN, Tyson-Michael Spinks

6 p.m.: ESPN, Liston-Clay I

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN, Ali-Frazier trilogy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 LSU-Miss. State game

1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 LSU-Alabama game

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Auburn-LSU game

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 SEC championship, Georgia-LSU

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Wake Forest game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Sugar Bowl, Florida-Louisville

ESPORTS

3 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Classic Tetris World Championship

4 p.m.: ESPN2, League of Legends Championship Series (live)

FISHING

10 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River

GOLF

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2016 RBC Heritage, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2014 LOTTE Championship, third round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: MASN, 2005 Milwaukee-Washington game

3 p.m.: WFXR, 1998 World Series, Game 1, San Diego-N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, retrospective on final day of 2011 regular season

8 p.m.: MASN, 1997 ALDS Game 3, Baltimore-Seattle

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Bull Durham"

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2004 ALCS, Game 4, N.Y. Yankees-Boston

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Big East championship, Louisville-Syracuse

11:30 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Duke game

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, 2018 AFC championship, Kansas City-New England

3 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo"

6 p.m.: WFXR, Draft special

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2020 AFC playoffs, Houston-Kansas City

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2012 AFC playoffs, Pittsburgh-Denver

10 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Draft: Featured," Episodes I and II

NHL

3 p.m.: WSLS, 2012 Stanley Cup finals, Game 6, New Jersey-Los Angeles

4:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2014 Stanley Cup finals, Game 5, N.Y. Rangers-Los Angeles

OLYMPICS

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men's track and field, sprint events

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's track and field, sprint events

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's soccer final, U.S.-Japan

2 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men's track and field, distance events

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2005-06

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2006-07

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, five classic Premier League matches

Noon: ESPN2, EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, quarterfinals (live)

1 p.m.: WSLS, "In the Shadow of the Kop," two episodes

2 p.m.: WSLS, "Klopp's Promise"

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC men's championship, North Carolina-Louisville

WNBA

Noon to 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of 2019 semifinals, Las Vegas-Washington (four games)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC championship, Louisville-Notre Dame

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

Noon to midnight: ESPNU, marathon of 2020 college meets

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Notre Dame match

