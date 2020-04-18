AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1985 NASCAR race from Bristol
Noon: WFXR, 2009 NASCAR race at Talladega
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar iRacing Series Challenge, at virtual Motegi, Japan (live)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Race: All-Star Series" simulation (same-day tape)
BOXING
Noon: ESPN, Ali-Foreman
1 p.m.: ESPN, Holyfield-Foreman
2 p.m.: ESPN, Oscar De La Hoya-Julio Cesar Chavez Fight I
3 p.m.: ESPN, De La Hoya-Trinidad
4 p.m.: ESPN, Hagler-Hearns
4:30 p.m.: ESPN, Tyson-Berbick
5 p.m.: ESPN, Tyson-Holmes
5:30 p.m.: ESPN, Tyson-Michael Spinks
6 p.m.: ESPN, Liston-Clay I
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN, Ali-Frazier trilogy
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 LSU-Miss. State game
1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 LSU-Alabama game
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Auburn-LSU game
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 SEC championship, Georgia-LSU
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Wake Forest game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Sugar Bowl, Florida-Louisville
ESPORTS
3 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Classic Tetris World Championship
4 p.m.: ESPN2, League of Legends Championship Series (live)
FISHING
10 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River
GOLF
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2016 RBC Heritage, final round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2014 LOTTE Championship, third round
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: MASN, 2005 Milwaukee-Washington game
3 p.m.: WFXR, 1998 World Series, Game 1, San Diego-N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, retrospective on final day of 2011 regular season
8 p.m.: MASN, 1997 ALDS Game 3, Baltimore-Seattle
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Bull Durham"
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2004 ALCS, Game 4, N.Y. Yankees-Boston
MEN'S BASKETBALL
8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Big East championship, Louisville-Syracuse
11:30 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Duke game
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, 2018 AFC championship, Kansas City-New England
3 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo"
6 p.m.: WFXR, Draft special
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2020 AFC playoffs, Houston-Kansas City
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2012 AFC playoffs, Pittsburgh-Denver
10 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Draft: Featured," Episodes I and II
NHL
3 p.m.: WSLS, 2012 Stanley Cup finals, Game 6, New Jersey-Los Angeles
4:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2014 Stanley Cup finals, Game 5, N.Y. Rangers-Los Angeles
OLYMPICS
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men's track and field, sprint events
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's track and field, sprint events
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's soccer final, U.S.-Japan
2 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men's track and field, distance events
SOCCER
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2005-06
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2006-07
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, five classic Premier League matches
Noon: ESPN2, EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, quarterfinals (live)
1 p.m.: WSLS, "In the Shadow of the Kop," two episodes
2 p.m.: WSLS, "Klopp's Promise"
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC men's championship, North Carolina-Louisville
WNBA
Noon to 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of 2019 semifinals, Las Vegas-Washington (four games)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC championship, Louisville-Notre Dame
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
Noon to midnight: ESPNU, marathon of 2020 college meets
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Notre Dame match
