AUTO RACING
Noon to 3 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Race: All-Star Series" simulation with IndyCar and Formula One drivers (live)
Noon: WFXR, 2004 NASCAR Cup race at Rockingham
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar iRacing Challenge, at virtual Michigan International Speedway (live)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 NASCAR Cup championship at Miami
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 IndyCar championship at Sonoma
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2004 NASCAR Cup championship at Miami
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPNU, All-Star Football Challenge (including Bryce Perkins)
1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 LSU-Mississippi game
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Frisco Bowl, Utah State-Kent State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA semifinals, Providence vs. Minnesota-Duluth
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA semifinals, Denver-UMass
8 p.m.: ESPNU, UMass vs. Minnesota-Duluth
11 p.m.: ESPN, Hobey Baker Award winner announced during "SportsCenter"
ESPORTS
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: ESPN2, League of Legends Champions Series Spring Split Playoffs (live)
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m.: WSET, "World of X Games: King of Hammers 2020," UTC and EMC races
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1989 Masters highlights
11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1990 Masters highlights
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, 1986 Masters highlights
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 1975 Masters retrospective
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 2004 Masters
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the Masters," Phil Mickelson's press conference after 2004 win
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Channel Live" that aired after 2019 Masters third round
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN2, "E:60 Pictures — Perfect Games"
11 a.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-Philadelphia game
3 p.m.: WFXR, 2004 World Series, Game 4, Boston-St. Louis
3:30 p.m.: MASN, first game at Camden Yards
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 NLCS, Game 5, Milwaukee-L.A. Dodgers
8 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 1, Washington-Houston
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Notre Dame game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Syracuse-Miami game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m. to 1 a.m.: ESPN2, UFC marathon
NBA
Noon: ESPN, "E:60 — Vinsanity" (re-airs at 3 p.m. on ESPN2)
1 p.m.: ESPN, NBA 2K Players Tournament, quarterfinals (rerun)
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 Houston-Washington game
2 p.m.: WSET, 2013 NBA Finals, Game 6, San Antonio-Miami
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Toronto-Washington game
5 p.m. to 9 p.m: ESPN, NBA 2K Players Tournament, Semifinals (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-Charlotte game (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 Phoenix-Washington game
9 p.m.: ESPN, NBA 2K Players Tournament, Final (same-day tape)
NFL
9 a.m.: ESPN2, "The Draft: Featured," first two episodes
10 a.m.: ESPN2, "E:60 Pictures — Drew Bledsoe"
NHL
3 p.m.: WSLS, 2008 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6, Detroit-Pittsburgh
4:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2009 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7, Pittsburgh-Detroit
SOCCER
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2003-04
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2004-05
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: NBC Sports Network, 30-minute versions of five classic Premier League matches
1 p.m.: WSLS, "The Impossible Dream" documentary on Manchester United
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Florida State game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC first round, Pitt-Notre Dame
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC quarterfinal, Boston College-Duke
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC semifinal, Florida State-Louisville
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC semifinal, Boston College-N.C. State
