By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

Noon to 3 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Race: All-Star Series" simulation with IndyCar and Formula One drivers (live)

Noon: WFXR, 2004 NASCAR Cup race at Rockingham

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar iRacing Challenge, at virtual Michigan International Speedway (live)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 NASCAR Cup championship at Miami

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 IndyCar championship at Sonoma

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2004 NASCAR Cup championship at Miami

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPNU, All-Star Football Challenge (including Bryce Perkins)

1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 LSU-Mississippi game

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Frisco Bowl, Utah State-Kent State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA semifinals, Providence vs. Minnesota-Duluth

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA semifinals, Denver-UMass

8 p.m.: ESPNU, UMass vs. Minnesota-Duluth

11 p.m.: ESPN, Hobey Baker Award winner announced during "SportsCenter"

ESPORTS

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: ESPN2, League of Legends Champions Series Spring Split Playoffs (live)

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m.: WSET, "World of X Games: King of Hammers 2020," UTC and EMC races

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1989 Masters  highlights

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1990 Masters highlights

1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, 1986 Masters highlights

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 1975 Masters retrospective

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 2004 Masters

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the Masters," Phil Mickelson's press conference after 2004 win

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Channel Live" that aired after 2019 Masters third round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN2, "E:60 Pictures — Perfect Games"

11 a.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-Philadelphia game

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2004 World Series, Game 4, Boston-St. Louis

3:30 p.m.: MASN, first game at Camden Yards

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 NLCS, Game 5, Milwaukee-L.A. Dodgers

8 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 1, Washington-Houston

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Notre Dame game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Syracuse-Miami game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m. to 1 a.m.: ESPN2, UFC marathon

NBA

Noon: ESPN, "E:60 — Vinsanity" (re-airs at 3 p.m. on ESPN2)

1 p.m.: ESPN, NBA 2K Players Tournament, quarterfinals (rerun)

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 Houston-Washington game

2 p.m.: WSET, 2013 NBA Finals, Game 6, San Antonio-Miami

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Toronto-Washington game

5 p.m. to 9 p.m: ESPN, NBA 2K Players Tournament, Semifinals (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-Charlotte game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 Phoenix-Washington game

9 p.m.: ESPN, NBA 2K Players Tournament, Final (same-day tape)

NFL

9 a.m.: ESPN2, "The Draft: Featured," first two episodes

10 a.m.: ESPN2, "E:60 Pictures — Drew Bledsoe"

NHL

3 p.m.: WSLS, 2008 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6, Detroit-Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2009 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7, Pittsburgh-Detroit

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2003-04

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2004-05

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: NBC Sports Network, 30-minute versions of five classic Premier League matches

1 p.m.: WSLS, "The Impossible Dream" documentary on Manchester United

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Florida State game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC first round, Pitt-Notre Dame

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC quarterfinal, Boston College-Duke

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC semifinal, Florida State-Louisville

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC semifinal, Boston College-N.C. State

