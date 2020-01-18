tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E, Santiago E-Prix, at Santiago, Chile (same-day tape; preceded by qualifying at 2:30 p.m.)

BIATHLON

1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's 7.5km relay, at Ruhpolding, Germany (same-day tape)

BOBSLED

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women, at Innsbruck, Austria

3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, two-man, at Innsbruck, Austria

BOXING

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, super welterweights, Jorge Cota vs. Thomas LaManna; welterweights, Vito Mielnicki vs. Preston Wilson; super bantamweights, Romuel Cruz vs. Julio Garcia, at Philadelphia

8 p.m.: WFXR, WBA/IBF super welterweight championship, Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario; WBA interim super featherweight championship, Jezreel Corrales vs. Chris Colbert; super welterweights, Joey Spencer vs. Erik Spring, at Philadelphia

10 p.m.: ESPN, light heavyweights, Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals, at Veronaa, N.Y.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.: ESPNU, Virginia Tech's 2003 Insight Bowl loss to California

9 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle Featured" (rerun)

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (same-day tape)

FISHING

12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Major League Fishing, Bass Pro Tour Championship, at La Crosse, Wis. (taped)

FREESTYLE SKIING

9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, slopestyle, at Sieser Alm, Italy (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, continuation of coverage of third round

Noon: ESPNEWS, Latin America Amateur Championship, third round, at Mayakoba, Mexico

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The American Express, third round, at Palm Springs, Calif.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, final round, at Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore Open, final round

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, final round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), William Byrd at Franklin County (taped)

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Tournament of Champions, final, at Springfield, Mo.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Midnight: CBS Sports Network, Polynesian Bowl

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: MASN, Sunshine Millions Classic, at Gulfstream Park

6 p.m.: MASN, Lecomte Stakes, at Fair Grounds Race Course

7 p.m.: MASN, California Cup Derby, at Santa Anita

LUGE

4 30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Lillehammer, Norway

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

11 a.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men on Campus" weekend preview show (rerun)

11 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay," at Duke

Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Noon: ESPN, North Carolina at Pittsburgh

Noon: ESPN2, Baylor at Oklahoma State

Noon: ESPNU, Ohio State at Penn State

Noon: WFXR, Seton Hall at St. John's

Noon: Fox Sports 1, UConn at Villanova

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, La Salle at Rhode Island

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), The Citadel at VMI

1 p.m.: MASN2, Butler at DePaul

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Miami

1 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Texas A&M

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Auburn at Florida

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Clemson at N.C. State

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. Bonaventure at VCU

2 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas at Texas

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Purdue at Maryland

2 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Kansas State

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Georgetown

2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Colorado at Arizona

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Richmond at George Mason

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Alabama

3:45 p.m.: WDBJ, Oregon at Washington

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Presbyterian

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Holy Cross at American

4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Lafayette at Navy

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. Mary's at Pepperdine

4 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at Arkansas

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Houston at Wichita State

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Iowa State at Texas Tech

4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Washington State

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at South Alabama

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Providence at Creighton

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, George Washington at Massachusetts

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Illinois

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at UNLV

6 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Duke

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Northern Iowa at Bradley

6 p.m.: ESPNU, South Florida at Central Florida

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at Vanderbilt

6:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Southern Cal

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Nebraska

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Lipscomb at Liberty

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Georgia Tech

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Nevada at San Diego State

8 p.m.: ESPN2, LSU at Mississippi

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Temple at SMU

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Mississippi State

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Arizona State

10 p.m.: ESPN2, BYU at Gonzaga

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah State at Boise State

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.: WSET, UFC 246 preshow

6:15 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC 246, early prelims, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 246 prelims, at  Las Vegas

10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 246, at Las Vegas

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MOTORCYCLES

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Anaheim, Calif.

NBA

3:30 p.m.: WSET, L.A. Clippers at New Orleans (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

6 p.m.: NBA TV, Milwaukee at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.: WSET, L.A. Lakers at Houston (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NFL

5 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Films special

NHL

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at N.Y. Islanders

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Chicago at Toronto

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, San Jose at Vancouver

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Heineken Cup, Lyon vs. Northampton (delayed tape)

SKIING

6:25 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Wengen, Switzerland 

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Sestriere, Italy 

5 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Sestriere, Italy (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Wengen, Switzerland (same-day tape)

SNOWBOARDING

11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, halfpipe, at Laax, Switzerland

SOCCER 

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Watford

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Augsburg

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Hoffenheim

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield United at Arsenal

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Leipzig

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Chelsea at Newcastle United

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Morelia at Monterrey

SWIMMING

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Knoxville, Tenn.

1 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, FINA Champions Swim Series, at Beijing

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Invitational, at Ann Arbor, Mich.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Duquesne at St. Joseph's

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at Davidson

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Winthrop at Radford

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), USC Upstate at Gardner-Webb

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, West Virginia at Baylor

WRESTLING

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), VMI at Virginia

2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Northwestern

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Iowa

