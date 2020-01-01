tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech's Belk Bowl game with Kentucky (rerun)

10 a.m.: ESPN, "Championship Drive"

11 a.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"

Noon: Big Ten Network, "BTN Live"

1 p.m.: WSET, Citrus Bowl, Alabama vs. Michigan, at Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.: ESPN, Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, at Tampa, Fla.

4:30 p.m: Big Ten Network, "BTN Live," Rose Bowl pregame show

5 p.m.: ESPN, Rose Bowl, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, at Pasadena, Calif., traditional telecast (pregame show at 4:30 p.m.)

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Rose Bowl, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, at Pasadena, Calif., Command Center multi-angle telecast (pregame show at 4:30 p.m.)

8:45 p.m.: ESPN, Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor, at New Orleans, traditional telecast

8:45 p.m.: ESPN2, Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor, at New Orleans, Command Center multi-angle telecast

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Furman at VMI

3 p.m.: ESPNU, East Carolina at Wichita State

5 p.m.: ESPNU, South Florida at SMU

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UConn at Cincinnati

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Marquette at Creighton

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Utah State at UNLV

NBA

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Orlando at Washington, traditional telecast

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Orlando at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Portland at New York

NHL

1 p.m.: WSLS, Winter Classic: Nashville at Dallas, at Cotton Bowl

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Southampton

12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Manchester City

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Arsenal

