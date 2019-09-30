FISHING
8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: MASN, "Nats Xtra Playoff Preview"
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
1 p.m.: NBA TV, "Training Camp Tip-Off," coverage of media days
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Shanghai at Houston
NFL
8 p.m.: ESPN, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
NHL
2 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Philadelphia at Lausanne
RUGBY
6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Scotland vs. Samoa, at Kobe, Japan
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester United
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open
10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open
TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha Qatar (same-day tape)
