COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bronco Mendenhall press conference, at Charlottesville
CYCLING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 16
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham" talk show
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Champions: Coaching Conversations," roundtable discussion with Tony Bennett, Dabo Swinney, Jim Boeheim and Muffet McGraw, plus interviews with Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams (taped)
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC" studio show
NBA
8:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup, U.S. vs. Brazil
NFL
7 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at New Orleans
10:15 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Oakland
SWIMMING
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at London
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, at Cary, N.C.
10:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Hana-cupid Japan Women's Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon: NBC Sports Network, The Match: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1, at Minsk, Belarus
