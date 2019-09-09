tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bronco Mendenhall press conference, at Charlottesville

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 16

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston 

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham" talk show

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Champions: Coaching Conversations," roundtable discussion with Tony Bennett, Dabo Swinney, Jim Boeheim and Muffet McGraw, plus interviews with Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams (taped)

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC" studio show

NBA

8:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup, U.S. vs. Brazil

NFL

7 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at New Orleans

10:15 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Oakland

SWIMMING

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at London

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, at Cary, N.C.

10:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Hana-cupid Japan Women's Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: NBC Sports Network, The Match: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1, at Minsk, Belarus

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

