BEACH VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, AVP Tour, Hawaii Open, at Wakiki (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's press conference, at Charlottesville
CYCLING
8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling World Championships, men's junior individual time trial, at Yorkshire, England
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling World Championships, men's under-23 individual time trial, at Yorkshire, England
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington
7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto
10 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at Arizona (joined in progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NFL
8 p.m.: ESPN, Chicago at Washington
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Philadelphia at Boston
10:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Anaheim at Los Angeles
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Wolfsburg
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Western Michigan at Virginia
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open
