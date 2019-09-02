COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN, Notre Dame at Louisville
DRAG RACING
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals, eliminations, at Indianapolis
1 p.m.: WFXR, NHRA U.S. Nationals, semifinals and finals, at Indianapolis
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round, at Newburgh, Ind.
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, apparatus finals, part II, at Mersin, Turkey (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
8:30 p.m.: MASN, Del Mar Futurity
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN, Texas at N.Y. Yankees
1 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington
1 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at Milwaukee
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
ROWING
12:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria (delayed tape)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.
