COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Notre Dame at Louisville

DRAG RACING

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals, eliminations, at Indianapolis

1 p.m.: WFXR, NHRA U.S. Nationals, semifinals and finals, at Indianapolis

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round, at Newburgh, Ind.

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, apparatus finals, part II, at Mersin, Turkey (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

8:30 p.m.: MASN, Del Mar Futurity

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN, Texas at N.Y. Yankees

1 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington

1 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at Milwaukee

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers 

ROWING

12:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria (delayed tape)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.

