COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's press conference, at Charlottesville
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All In: The Clemson Football Family," Part I
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "All In: The Clemson Football Family," Part II
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, at Paris (taped)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit
7:30 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at Milwaukee
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Washington at St. Louis
10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Miami at Arizona (joined in progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham"
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NFL
8 p.m.: ESPN, Cleveland at N.Y. Jets
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Chicago at Washington
10 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Calgary at Vancouver
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: West Ham at Aston Villa
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Akron at Pittsburgh
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Korea Open, Osaka Open and Guangzhou Open
Noon: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Moselle Open, at Metz, France
10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Korea Open, Osaka Open and Guangzhou Open
WRESTLING
8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Greco-Roman finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Greco-Roman finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)
