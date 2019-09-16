tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's press conference, at Charlottesville

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "All In: The Clemson Football Family," Part I

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "All In: The Clemson Football Family," Part II

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, at Paris (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit

7:30 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at Milwaukee

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Washington at St. Louis

10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Miami at Arizona (joined in progress)

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham"

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NFL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Cleveland at N.Y. Jets

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Chicago at Washington

10 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Calgary at Vancouver

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: West Ham at Aston Villa

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Akron at Pittsburgh

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Korea Open, Osaka Open and Guangzhou Open

Noon: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Moselle Open, at Metz, France

10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Korea Open, Osaka Open and Guangzhou Open

WRESTLING

8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Greco-Roman finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Greco-Roman finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)

