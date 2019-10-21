tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NASCAR America"

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's weekly press conference

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Louisville coach Scott Satterfield's weekly press conference

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate America, pairs' short program, at Las Vegas (taped)

9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate America, pairs' free skate, at Las Vegas (taped)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Conference USA media day

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "All Access with Carolina Basketball"

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NFL 

8 p.m.: ESPN, New England at N.Y. Jets

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Vegas at Philadelphia

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Sheffield 

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Swiss Indoors Basel and Vienna Open

12:30 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Elite Trophy, at Zhuai, China

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments