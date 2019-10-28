tv listings image
Monday, October 28 2019

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NASCAR 120," condensed version of First Data 500, at Martinsville (taped)

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NASCAR America"

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina coach Mack Brown's press conference

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's press conference

FIELD HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Liberty at Virginia

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate Canada, rhythm dance (taped)

9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate Canada, free dance (taped)

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, College Men and Women, East Lake Cup, Individual Stroke Play Championship, at DeKalb County, Ga.

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.: MASN, "Breakfast at the Breeders' Cup," workouts, at Santa Anita

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Golden State at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Charlotte at L.A. Clippers

NFL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Miami at Pittsburgh

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Arizona at Buffalo

SOCCER

3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Spain vs. Argentina, at Cariacica, Brazil

6:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Paraguay vs. Mexico, at Brasilia, Brazil

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Solomon Islands vs. Italy (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Tajikistan vs. Cameroon (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rolex Masters and WTA Finals

4 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, at Shenzhen, China

