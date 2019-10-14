AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, 1000Bulbs.com 500, at Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina coach Mack Brown's press conference, at Chapel Hill, N.C.
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's press conference, at Charlottesville
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," documentary on 2016 Louisville-Clemson game
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, first round, at French Lick, Ind.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Championship Series, Game 3, St. Louis at Washington (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Charlotte at Memphis
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Golden State at L.A. Lakers
NFL
8 p.m.: ESPN, Detroit at Green Bay
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Colorado at Washington
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, Porto at Ukraine
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Men, Georgetown at Maryland
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup
7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup
4 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup
