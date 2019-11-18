COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's weekly press conference
CURLING
11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, women, Scotland vs. Switzerland, at Helsingborg, Sweden (same-day tape)
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, women, Scotland vs. Sweden, at Helsingborg, Sweden
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Charleston Southern at Michigan State
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Utah Valley at Kentucky
7 p.m.: MASN2, William and Mary at Oklahoma
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Monmouth at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Hawaii at Illinois
8 p.m.: SEC Network, Colgate at Auburn
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Stetson at Ohio State
9 p.m.: MASN2, Air Force at TCU
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Portland at Houston
NFL
8 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas City at LA Chargers
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Anaheim at Washington
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Denmark at Ireland
WRESTLING
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women's World Cup, at Narita, Japan (taped)
