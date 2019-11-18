tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's weekly press conference

CURLING

11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, women, Scotland vs. Switzerland, at Helsingborg, Sweden (same-day tape)

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, women, Scotland vs. Sweden, at Helsingborg, Sweden

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Charleston Southern at Michigan State

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Utah Valley at Kentucky

7 p.m.: MASN2, William and Mary at Oklahoma

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Monmouth at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Hawaii at Illinois

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Colgate at Auburn

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Stetson at Ohio State

9 p.m.: MASN2, Air Force at TCU

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA 

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Portland at Houston

NFL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas City at LA Chargers

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Anaheim at Washington

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Denmark at Ireland 

WRESTLING

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women's World Cup, at Narita, Japan (taped)

