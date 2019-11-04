COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's press conference
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix France (taped)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MLB Network, finalists announced for the major awards
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, special on 2019 NCAA Tournament (rerun)
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net" men's and women's basketball season preview (rerun)
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Detroit at Washington
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, New Orleans at Brooklyn
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Portland at Golden State
NFL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Dallas at N.Y. Giants (pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.)
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Pittsburgh at Boston
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, at Knoxville, Tenn.
