tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's press conference

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix France (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MLB Network, finalists announced for the major awards

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, special on 2019 NCAA Tournament (rerun)

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net" men's and women's basketball season preview (rerun)

11 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Detroit at Washington

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, New Orleans at Brooklyn

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Portland at Golden State

NFL 

8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Dallas at N.Y. Giants (pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.)

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Pittsburgh at Boston

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, at Knoxville, Tenn.

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments