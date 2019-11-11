MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MLB Network, Rookie of the Year Awards announcement
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Presbyterian at VMI
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at North Florida
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Iowa
8 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Vanderbilt
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League's Canada-Russia Series, Team Russia vs Team OHL
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Dallas at Boston
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Toronto at L.A. Clippers
NFL
8 p.m.: ESPN, Seattle at San Francisco
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NBC Sports Washington, Arizona at Washington
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, Spain vs. France
5:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, Italy vs. Brazil
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at Dubai
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Tennessee at Notre Dame
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Navy at North Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Maine at Brown
