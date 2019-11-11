tv listings image
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Rookie of the Year Awards announcement

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Presbyterian at VMI

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at North Florida

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Iowa

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Vanderbilt

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NHL Network,  Canadian Hockey League's Canada-Russia Series, Team Russia vs Team OHL

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Dallas at Boston

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Toronto at L.A. Clippers

NFL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Seattle at San Francisco

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NBC Sports Washington, Arizona at Washington

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, Spain vs. France

5:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, Italy vs. Brazil

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at Dubai

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Tennessee at Notre Dame

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Navy at North Carolina

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Maine at Brown

