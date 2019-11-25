tv listings image
BEACH SOCCER

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, U.S. vs. Paraguay, at Luque, Paraguay (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's weekly press conference, at Charlottesville

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon: ESPNU, NIT Season Tip-Off semifinal, Western Michigan vs. Yale, at Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.: ESPNU, NIT Season Tip-Off semifinal, Seattle vs. Bucknell, at Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, first round, Georgia vs. Dayton

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, first round, Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, semifinal, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Kent State at Ohio State

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Arkansas at Georgia Tech

7 p.m.: MASN, Alabama State at VCU

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Legends Classic semifinal, Richmond vs. Wisconsin, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Hall of Fame Classic semifinal, Butler vs. Missouri, at Kansas City, Mo.

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Chattanooga at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Louisiana Tech at Indiana

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, semifinal, Bradley vs. Northwestern

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Maui Invitational, first round, Kansas vs. Chaminade

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Hall of Fame Classic, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Stanford, at Kansas City, Mo.

9:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Legends Classic semifinal, Auburn vs. New Mexico, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, first round, UCLA vs. Brigham Young

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Utah at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Oklahoma City at Golden State

NFL

8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Baltimore at L.A. Rams

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Vancouver at Philadelphia

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle United at Aston Villa

SURFING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Maui Pro Day 1

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg

