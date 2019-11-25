BEACH SOCCER
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, U.S. vs. Paraguay, at Luque, Paraguay (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's weekly press conference, at Charlottesville
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPNU, NIT Season Tip-Off semifinal, Western Michigan vs. Yale, at Orlando, Fla.
2 p.m.: ESPNU, NIT Season Tip-Off semifinal, Seattle vs. Bucknell, at Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, first round, Georgia vs. Dayton
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, first round, Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, semifinal, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Kent State at Ohio State
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Arkansas at Georgia Tech
7 p.m.: MASN, Alabama State at VCU
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Legends Classic semifinal, Richmond vs. Wisconsin, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Hall of Fame Classic semifinal, Butler vs. Missouri, at Kansas City, Mo.
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Chattanooga at Tennessee
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Louisiana Tech at Indiana
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, semifinal, Bradley vs. Northwestern
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Maui Invitational, first round, Kansas vs. Chaminade
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Hall of Fame Classic, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Stanford, at Kansas City, Mo.
9:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Legends Classic semifinal, Auburn vs. New Mexico, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, first round, UCLA vs. Brigham Young
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Utah at Milwaukee
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Oklahoma City at Golden State
NFL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Baltimore at L.A. Rams
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Vancouver at Philadelphia
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle United at Aston Villa
SURFING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Maui Pro Day 1
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg
