AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Sunday's Monaco Pro Exhibition
3 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Sunday's Formula One Monaco Virtual Grand Prix
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "100,000 Cameras: The Return of NASCAR"
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, at Concord, N.C. (live; prerace show at 6:30 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2017 CFP Championship, Clemson-Alabama
CYCLING
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Slaying The Badger"
9 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Lance," Part I
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Shoemaker Mile and other live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Samsung at Lotte (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, Memorial Stadium finale from 1991
4 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Washington-Miami game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Minnesota-Baltimore game
11 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Philadelphia game
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon to midnight: ESPNU, marathon of NCAA championships from 2014-19, including UVa-Yale at 10 p.m.
Noon: ACC Network, 2010 NCAA championship, Duke-Notre Dame
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA championship, Duke-Notre Dame
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 NCAA championship, Virginia-Maryland
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Yale
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 NCAA championship, North Carolina-Maryland
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': Mascot Mayhem"
NFL
7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places"
8 p.m.: ESPN, 2015 Pittsburgh-San Diego game
NHL
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1994 Eastern Conference finals, Game 6, N.Y. Rangers-New Jersey
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hat Trick Trivia" (new)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2015 Washington-N.Y. Islanders game (with new commentary)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "2018 Stanley Cup Championship Films: Washington" (new)
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 NCAA championship, North Carolina-Maryland
