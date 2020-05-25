tv listings image
AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Sunday's Monaco Pro Exhibition

3 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Sunday's Formula One Monaco Virtual Grand Prix

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "100,000 Cameras: The Return of NASCAR"

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, at Concord, N.C. (live; prerace show at 6:30 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2017 CFP Championship, Clemson-Alabama

CYCLING

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Slaying The Badger"

9 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Lance," Part I

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Shoemaker Mile and other live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Samsung at Lotte (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Memorial Stadium finale from 1991

4 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Washington-Miami game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Minnesota-Baltimore game

11 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Philadelphia game

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon to midnight: ESPNU, marathon of NCAA championships from 2014-19, including UVa-Yale at 10 p.m.

Noon: ACC Network, 2010 NCAA championship, Duke-Notre Dame

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA championship, Duke-Notre Dame

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 NCAA championship, Virginia-Maryland

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Yale

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 NCAA championship, North Carolina-Maryland

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': Mascot Mayhem"

NFL

7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places"

8 p.m.: ESPN, 2015 Pittsburgh-San Diego game

NHL

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1994 Eastern Conference finals, Game 6, N.Y. Rangers-New Jersey

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hat Trick Trivia" (new)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2015 Washington-N.Y. Islanders game (with new commentary)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "2018 Stanley Cup Championship Films: Washington" (new)

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 NCAA championship, North Carolina-Maryland

