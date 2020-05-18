COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2000 BCS championship, Virginia Tech-FSU
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Rose Bowl, Miami-Nebraska
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 BCS championship, FSU-Auburn
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 CFP championship, Clemson-Alabama
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 CFP championship, Clemson-Alabama
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, NC at Doosan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 1
Noon: MASN, 2005 Washington-Pittsburgh game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Atlanta game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday's UFC bouts
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance," Episodes 7-10
NFL
7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places"
8 p.m.: ESPN, 2018 Kansas City-Denver game
11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)
NHL
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Tampa Bay-Pittsburgh game
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2008 Washington-Atlanta game (with new commentary)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 Players Gaming Challenge: Kuznetsov vs. Huberdeau (new; taped May 7)
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Skates Off" (new)
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Stanley Cup Stories" (new)
SOCCER
8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA women's final, UVa-FSU
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA men's final, UVa-UCLA
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Werder Bremen (live)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Indoor Soccer" (new)
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 World Cup, Portugal-Spain
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 World Cup, France-Argentina
TENNIS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2003 Wimbledon women's final, Serena-Venus
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1980 Wimbledon men's final, Borg-McEnroe
12:30 a.m. (Tuesday): NBC Sports Network, 1999 Wimbledon men's final, Sampras-Agassi
