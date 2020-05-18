tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2000 BCS championship, Virginia Tech-FSU

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Rose Bowl, Miami-Nebraska

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 BCS championship, FSU-Auburn

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 CFP championship, Clemson-Alabama

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 CFP championship, Clemson-Alabama

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, NC at Doosan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 1

Noon: MASN, 2005 Washington-Pittsburgh game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Atlanta game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday's UFC bouts

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance," Episodes 7-10

NFL

7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places"

8 p.m.: ESPN, 2018 Kansas City-Denver game

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)

NHL

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Tampa Bay-Pittsburgh game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2008 Washington-Atlanta game (with new commentary)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 Players Gaming Challenge: Kuznetsov vs. Huberdeau (new; taped May 7)

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Skates Off" (new)

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Stanley Cup Stories" (new)

SOCCER

8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA women's final, UVa-FSU

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA men's final, UVa-UCLA

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Werder Bremen (live)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Indoor Soccer" (new)

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 World Cup, Portugal-Spain

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 World Cup, France-Argentina

TENNIS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2003 Wimbledon women's final, Serena-Venus

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1980 Wimbledon men's final, Borg-McEnroe

12:30 a.m. (Tuesday): NBC Sports Network, 1999 Wimbledon men's final, Sampras-Agassi

