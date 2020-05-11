tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 a.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"

Noon: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, Virginia-Vanderbilt

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, Virginia-Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2014 BCS championship, Florida State-Auburn

GOLF

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the PGA Championship"

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," 1999 PGA Championship

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, KT at NC (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-Texas game

Noon: MASN, Nationals clinch 2014 NL East title

7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Max Scherzer 20-strikeout game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

MEN'S LACROSSE

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 NCAA championship, Duke-Notre Dame

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 NCAA championship, Virginia-Maryland

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA championship, Duke-Notre Dame

MISCELLANEOUS

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, "First Take Extra" return

4 p.m.: ESPN, "Jalen & Jacoby" return

4:20 p.m.: ESPN, Highly Questionable" return

4:40 p.m.: ESPN, "Around the Horn" return

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance," Episodes 5-8

NFL

7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places"

8 p.m.: ESPN, 2009 Buffalo-New England game

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hat Trick Trivia" (new)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Vancouver-Chicago game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2015 Washington-Chicago game (with new commentary)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "The Great One vs. The Great Eight Showcase"

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Hockey at Home: Gretzky and Ovetchkin"

SOCCER

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Indoor Soccer" (new)

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 Women's World Cup quarterfinal, USA-China

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 Women's World Cup semifinal, USA-Germany

SOFTBALL

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 Women's College World Series championship game, Florida State-Washington

