By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

CYCLING

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Track Cycling Championships, at Berlin (taped)

FENCING

8 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC championships (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Minnesota vs. St. Louis

1 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore

3 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs (split squad)

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs (split squad) vs. Oakland

Midnight: MLB Network, San Francisco vs. Arizona (delayed tape)

3 a.m. (Tuesday): MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati (delayed tape)

MARATHON

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tokyo Marathon (taped)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina State at Duke

9 p.m.: ESPN, Texas Tech at Baylor

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Alabama State at Texas Southern

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Delaware at Go-Go

NBA

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Milwaukee at Miami

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Colorado at Detroit

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Lyon Open and Abierto GNP Seguros

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico

8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico

2 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wichita State at Central Florida

7 p.m.: ESPN2, South Florida at UConn

9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

