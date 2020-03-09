tv listings image
CYCLING

2 a.m. (Tuesday): NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 2 (delayed tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Oakland vs. Texas

Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, Boston vs. Atlanta (delayed tape)

3 a.m. (Tuesday): MLB Network, Preseason, Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

9 a.m.: ACC Network, All-ACC and ACC individual awards announcement during "Packer and Durham"

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, All-Big Ten announcement show

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colonial Athletic Association semifinal, at Washington

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Virginia Tech's 2008 ACC Tournament semifinal game against North Carolina

7 p.m.: ESPN, Southern Conference championship, at Asheville, N.C.

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Horizon League semifinal, Ill.-Chicago vs. Wright St., at Indianapolis

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Sun Belt second round, Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colonial Athletic Association semifinal, at Washington

9 p.m.: ESPN, West Coast Conference semifinal, Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, All-Pac-12 announcement show

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Horizon League semifinal, Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky, at Indianapolis

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2,West Coast Conference semifinal, BYU vs. Saint Mary's, at Las Vegas

NBA

9 p.m.: NBA TV, Milwaukee at Denver

NHL 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Buffalo

8 p.m.: NHL Network, Florida at St. Louis

SOCCER

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Leicester City

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Kentucky

TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC indoor championships, at South Bend, Ind. (taped)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, American Athletic Conference championship, at Uncasville, Conn.

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Big East championship, at Chicago

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, North Carolina at Northwestern

