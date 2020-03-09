CYCLING
2 a.m. (Tuesday): NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 2 (delayed tape)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego
9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Oakland vs. Texas
Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, Boston vs. Atlanta (delayed tape)
3 a.m. (Tuesday): MLB Network, Preseason, Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, All-ACC and ACC individual awards announcement during "Packer and Durham"
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, All-Big Ten announcement show
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colonial Athletic Association semifinal, at Washington
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Virginia Tech's 2008 ACC Tournament semifinal game against North Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPN, Southern Conference championship, at Asheville, N.C.
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Horizon League semifinal, Ill.-Chicago vs. Wright St., at Indianapolis
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Sun Belt second round, Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colonial Athletic Association semifinal, at Washington
9 p.m.: ESPN, West Coast Conference semifinal, Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, All-Pac-12 announcement show
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Horizon League semifinal, Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky, at Indianapolis
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2,West Coast Conference semifinal, BYU vs. Saint Mary's, at Las Vegas
NBA
9 p.m.: NBA TV, Milwaukee at Denver
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Buffalo
8 p.m.: NHL Network, Florida at St. Louis
SOCCER
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Leicester City
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Kentucky
TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC indoor championships, at South Bend, Ind. (taped)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, American Athletic Conference championship, at Uncasville, Conn.
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Big East championship, at Chicago
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, North Carolina at Northwestern
