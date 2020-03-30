AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, return of nightly "NASCAR Race Hub"
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Navy-Notre Dame game
3 p.m.: SEC Network, return of "The Paul Finebaum Show" simulcast
GOLF
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Big Break II" marathon
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, ACE Shootout: Celebrity Skills Challenge (rerun)
8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Big Break II" marathon
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Noon to midnight: ESPNU, Powerade JamFest marathon, including 10 p.m. telecast of 2002 Sprite Slam Jam featuring J.J. Redick and Carmelo Anthony
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS game
12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Mets-Washington game
6 p.m.: MASN, 1998 game that ended Cal Ripken's streak
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Philadelphia-Washington game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa"
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1992 NCAA Tournament, Duke-Kentucky
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1998 NCAA Tournament, Duke-Kentucky
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2014 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky-Michigan
NBA
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of L.A. Lakers-Washington game
NFL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2006 Indianapolis-N.Y. Giants game (Manning Bowl I)
7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places" episodes
8 p.m.: ESPN, 2018 L.A. Rams-Kansas City game
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Denver-New England game
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 playoffs, Los Angeles-Chicago game
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Washington-Buffalo game (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Washington-Pittsburgh game
SOCCER
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Wisconsin-Florida State women's game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Duke men's game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Colorado-Florida State women's game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Fordham-Clemson men's game
6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2009 Canada-U.S. women's game
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2004 Mexico-U.S. women's game
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 L.A. Galaxy-Los Angeles FC game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Boston College-Florida State women's game
10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 Brazil-U.S. women's game
Midnight: ESPN2, 2020 Japan-U.S. women's game
