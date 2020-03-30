tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, return of nightly "NASCAR Race Hub"

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Navy-Notre Dame game

3 p.m.: SEC Network, return of "The Paul Finebaum Show" simulcast

GOLF

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Big Break II" marathon

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, ACE Shootout: Celebrity Skills Challenge (rerun)

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Big Break II" marathon

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Noon to midnight: ESPNU, Powerade JamFest marathon, including 10 p.m. telecast of 2002 Sprite Slam Jam featuring J.J. Redick and Carmelo Anthony

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS game

12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Mets-Washington game

6 p.m.: MASN, 1998 game that ended Cal Ripken's streak

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Philadelphia-Washington game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa"

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1992 NCAA Tournament, Duke-Kentucky

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1998 NCAA Tournament, Duke-Kentucky

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2014 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky-Michigan

NBA

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of L.A. Lakers-Washington game

NFL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2006 Indianapolis-N.Y. Giants game (Manning Bowl I)

7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places" episodes

8 p.m.: ESPN, 2018 L.A. Rams-Kansas City game

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Denver-New England game

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 playoffs, Los Angeles-Chicago game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Washington-Buffalo game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Washington-Pittsburgh game

SOCCER

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Wisconsin-Florida State women's game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Duke men's game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Colorado-Florida State women's game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Fordham-Clemson men's game

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2009 Canada-U.S. women's game

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2004 Mexico-U.S. women's game

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 L.A. Galaxy-Los Angeles FC game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Boston College-Florida State women's game

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 Brazil-U.S. women's game

Midnight: ESPN2, 2020 Japan-U.S. women's game

Tags

Load comments