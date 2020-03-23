AUTO RACING
8 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1986 NASCAR Cup race at Richmond
BOXING
7 p.m.: ESPN, Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder I (rerun)
8 p.m.: ESPN, Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder II and rest of card (rerun)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Miami
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Pitt and Duke
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 game between Syracuse and N.C. State
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 game between New Mexico and Notre Dame
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia and Miami
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Florida State and Clemson
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Rhode Island and Virginia Tech
DOGS
6 p.m. to midnight: ESPN2, marathon includes Agility Premier Cup, ESPN Championship Pup and Great Outdoor Games
GOLF
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, final round of 2018 U.S. Open
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 5
Noon: MASN, 2014 game between Washington and Miami
4 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS Game 1
6 p.m.: MASN, 2019 game between Washington and N.Y. Mets
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa" (rerun)
Noon: ESPNU, Dec. 2019 game between Butler and Mississippi
2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 game between Notre Dame and Syracuse
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Nov. 2019 game between Southern Cal and Marquette
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 game between Oregon and Arizona
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA Tournament, Virginia Tech vs. Duke
8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 game between Iowa and Michigan State
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA Tournament, Michigan State vs. Duke
10 p.m.: ESPNU, Nov. 2019 Maui Invitational game between Virginia Tech and BYU
Midnight: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA Tournament, UCF vs. Duke
MISCELLANEOUS
6 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, return of TV simulcast of "Boomer and Gio"
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, return of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" to daytime
Noon: CBS Sports Network, return of TV simulcast of "The Jim Rome Show"
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, return of TV simulcast of "Tiki and Tierney"
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, return of "Speak For Yourself"
NBA
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Milwaukee vs. Washington (rerun)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Boston vs. Washington (premiere)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Orlando-Washington game
NFL
7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, return of "Pro Football Talk Live"
NHL
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 playoffs, Washington vs. N.Y. Rangers
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 playoffs, L.A. vs. Chicago
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 playoffs, Toronto vs. Boston
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 playoffs, Vegas vs. San Jose
