By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

8 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1986 NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

BOXING

7 p.m.: ESPN, Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder I (rerun)

8 p.m.: ESPN, Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder II and rest of card (rerun)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Miami

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Pitt and Duke

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 game between Syracuse and N.C. State

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 game between New Mexico and Notre Dame

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia and Miami

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Florida State and Clemson

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Rhode Island and Virginia Tech

DOGS

6 p.m. to midnight: ESPN2, marathon includes Agility Premier Cup, ESPN Championship Pup and Great Outdoor Games

GOLF

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, final round of 2018 U.S. Open

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 5

Noon: MASN, 2014 game between Washington and Miami

4 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS Game 1

6 p.m.: MASN, 2019 game between Washington and N.Y. Mets

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa" (rerun)

Noon: ESPNU, Dec. 2019 game between Butler and Mississippi

2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 game between Notre Dame and Syracuse

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Nov. 2019 game between Southern Cal and Marquette

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 game between Oregon and Arizona

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA Tournament, Virginia Tech vs. Duke

8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 game between Iowa and Michigan State

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA Tournament, Michigan State vs. Duke

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Nov. 2019 Maui Invitational game between Virginia Tech and BYU

Midnight: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA Tournament, UCF vs. Duke

MISCELLANEOUS

6 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, return of TV simulcast of "Boomer and Gio"

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, return of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" to daytime

Noon: CBS Sports Network, return of TV simulcast of "The Jim Rome Show"

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, return of TV simulcast of "Tiki and Tierney"

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, return of "Speak For Yourself"

NBA

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Milwaukee vs. Washington (rerun)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Boston vs. Washington (premiere)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Orlando-Washington game

NFL

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, return of "Pro Football Talk Live"

NHL

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 playoffs, Washington vs. N.Y. Rangers

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 playoffs, L.A. vs. Chicago

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 playoffs, Toronto vs. Boston

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 playoffs, Vegas vs. San Jose

