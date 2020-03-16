tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BASKETBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" 

8 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, February game between Dayton and VCU

10 a.m.: NBA TV, Damian Lillard's 61-point game against Golden State

10 a.m. and 4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, November 2019 game between Florida State and Tennessee

Noon: NBA TV, James Harden's 61-point game against San Antonio

Noon and 6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, November 2019 game between Florida State and Purdue

2 p.m.: NBA TV, Shaquille O'Neal's 61-point game against L.A. Clippers in 2000

2 p.m. and 8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, February game between Seton Hall and Providence

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Game 7 of 2013 NBA Finals between Miami and San Antonio

7 p.m.: ESPN2, college rerun to be announced

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Game 5 of 2014 NBA Finals between San Antonio and Miami

9 p.m.: ESPN2, college rerun to be announced

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Game 6 of NBA Finals between Golden State and Cleveland

11 p.m.: ESPN2, college rerun to be announced

BOWLING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, at Las Vegas (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network, a 2019 game between Georgia Tech and Clemson

3 p.m.: ACC Network, a 2019 game between Utah State and Wake Forest

6 p.m.: ACC Network, a 2019 game between East Carolina and N.C. State

9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, a 2019 game between South Carolina and North Carolina

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, a 16-inning game between Washington and Minnesota in 2016

7 p.m.: MASN, a 2019 game between Washington and Atlanta

NHL

9 p.m.: NHL Network, 1975 Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 between Philadelphia and Buffalo

SOCCER

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of a "Premier League Match of the Week"

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of a "Premier League Match of the Week"

