AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub" (new)
CYCLING
10 p.m.: ESPN2, "Lance," Part 2
GOLF
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Feherty Up Close" (new)
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Doosan at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Washington-Pittsburgh game
4 p.m.: MASN, 2017 NLDS, Game 4
8 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 6
MEN'S LACROSSE
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 NCAA championship, UVa-Maryland
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA championship, Duke-Notre Dame
MISCELLANEOUS
8 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham" (return of live daily show)
8 p.m.: ESPN, "The Undefeated Presents: Dear Black Athlete" special from 2018
8 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30" documentary on Bruce Lee
9 p.m.: ESPN, "Playing for Justice" (new)
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, "An Undefeated Conversation" special from 2016
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hat Trick Trivia" (new)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 2, Pittsburgh-Detroit
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6, Detroit-Pittsburgh
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7, Pittsburgh-Detroit
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Penguins championship film
SOCCER
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Indoor Soccer" (new)
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women's World Cup semifinal, England-USA
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women's World Cup final, USA-Netherlands
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA women's championship, UVa-FSU
