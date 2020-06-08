tv listings image
AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub" (new)

CYCLING

10 p.m.: ESPN2, "Lance," Part 2

GOLF

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Feherty Up Close" (new)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Doosan at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Washington-Pittsburgh game

4 p.m.: MASN, 2017 NLDS, Game 4

8 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 6

MEN'S LACROSSE

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 NCAA championship, UVa-Maryland

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA championship, Duke-Notre Dame

MISCELLANEOUS

8 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham" (return of live daily show)

8 p.m.: ESPN, "The Undefeated Presents: Dear Black Athlete" special from 2018

8 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30" documentary on Bruce Lee

9 p.m.: ESPN, "Playing for Justice" (new)

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, "An Undefeated Conversation" special from 2016

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hat Trick Trivia" (new)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 2, Pittsburgh-Detroit

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6, Detroit-Pittsburgh

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7, Pittsburgh-Detroit

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Penguins championship film

SOCCER

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Indoor Soccer" (new)

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women's World Cup semifinal, England-USA

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women's World Cup final, USA-Netherlands

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA women's championship, UVa-FSU

